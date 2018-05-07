USA Today Sports

Clint Capela may be an All-Star and other trending stories



These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 07 12:29 AM
C.J. Paul, older brother of Rockets star Chris Paul, was nearly ejected from Sunday’s Game 4 due to what he said was a case of mistaken identity on the part of referee James Williams.

May 06 08:25 AM
Kevin Pelton answers questions on Capela’s unusual development, Playoff Rondo, LeBron’s shooting and more.

May 06 09:20 PM
The Warriors turned to Kevin Durant in Game 4 and he didn’t disappoint with a dominant 38-point performance.

May 06 10:16 PM
Nobody wants to watch this, CP3. Just stop.

May 06 10:30 AM
Warriors superstar helping to foot college tuition for four kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Redwood City

May 06 03:28 PM
Steve Kerr is pleased with the direction that the NBA has gone in over the last decade and a half.

May 05 08:43 PM
Boston’s Al Horford scored four points and got a key steal in the final 5.5 seconds to seal the win.

