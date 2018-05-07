Clint Capela may be an All-Star and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Paul’s brother nearly ejected: ‘Ref was crazy’ – via espn.com
May 07 12:29 AM
C.J. Paul, older brother of Rockets star Chris Paul, was nearly ejected from Sunday’s Game 4 due to what he said was a case of mistaken identity on the part of referee James Williams.
May 06 08:25 AM
Kevin Pelton answers questions on Capela’s unusual development, Playoff Rondo, LeBron’s shooting and more.
Thompson: For Game 4, the Warriors were Kevin Durant’s team,… – via theathletic.com
May 06 09:20 PM
The Warriors turned to Kevin Durant in Game 4 and he didn’t disappoint with a dominant 38-point performance.
Chris Paul tries to sell two fouls, chucks ball out of bounds instead (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 06 10:16 PM
Nobody wants to watch this, CP3. Just stop.
Why Warriors forward Kevin Durant is sending these kids to college: ‘I didn’t mean to make him cry’ – via mercurynews.com
May 06 10:30 AM
Warriors superstar helping to foot college tuition for four kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Redwood City
Steve Kerr credits Mike D’Antoni for changing the style of the NBA – via mercurynews.com
May 06 03:28 PM
Steve Kerr is pleased with the direction that the NBA has gone in over the last decade and a half.
On Basketball: Jayson Tatum again rises to the occasion – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
May 06 11:48 AM
May 05 08:43 PM
Boston’s Al Horford scored four points and got a key steal in the final 5.5 seconds to seal the win.
