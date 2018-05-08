USA Today Sports

The list of the top 11 highest-paid players left in playoffs isn't headed by LeBron James

The list of the top 11 highest-paid players left in playoffs isn't headed by LeBron James

DunkWire

The list of the top 11 highest-paid players left in playoffs isn't headed by LeBron James

We’ve seen a number of legendary performances thus far in the 2018 NBA playoffs, mostly by a man named LeBron James.

We’ve also seen some surprising runs by teams.

And while we wait to see how this how this thing plays out and who will square off in the Dinals, let’s take a look at who are the highest paid players left in the postseason.

LeBron is not No. 1… but he isn’t far off.

11. Kevin Love, $22,642,350 (tied for 26th highest paid overall)

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

LeBron James’ sidekick in Cleveland has been up and down during the postseason, but when he’s on he makes the Cavs a totally different team, as seen a few times during the sweep of the Raptors.

, , , , , , , , , , , , DunkWire

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home