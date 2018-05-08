USA Today Sports

TJ McConnell leads Sixers away from elimination and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 08 07:16 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) talk about the the Sixers extending the series vs the Celtics, the repercussions of the Raptors getting swept by the Cavaliers and what’s next for the Pistons after firing Stan Van Gundy before previewing Tuesday night’s potential elimination games.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 08 05:22 AM
May 08 01:27 AM

Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect T.J. McConnell’s and the 76ers’ performance in Monday’s 103-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinal at Wells Fargo Center.

May 07 11:25 PM
The Sixers’ backs were up against the wall, so they called a man who they knew could get the job done; TJ McConnell. Brett Brown started McConnell, who played 39 minutes and led the Sixers past the Celtics, and sent the series back to Boston.
If you’ve never heard the Live Ricky with TJ McConnell, it’s a special moment. It happened in October and is on this feed.
May 07 10:19 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston 3 Philadelphia 0

The Celtics took down the 76ers 101-98 in an overtime thriller on Saturday. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 24 points and Al Horford hit the go ahead layup with 5.5 seconds left to seal the victory and push the Sixers to the brink of elimination. The series stays in Philadelphia as Boston tries for the sweep …

May 07 08:17 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by HBO and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons to review how the Boston Celtics built a surprising 3-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers (2:27). Then, Shea Serrano calls in to discuss LeBron James and the Cavaliers dominating the Toronto Raptors (30:04). Finally, Haley O’Shaughnessy and Paolo Uggetti join to react to the Golden State Warriors overwhelming the New Orleans Pelicans (49:19) and the Houston Rockets pushing ahead of the Utah Jazz (59:32).
May 07 04:45 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with friend of the program Cole Zwicker, where they break down the end of the Stan Van Gundy tenure in Detroit. Does this spell the end of dual coach/GM positions? Where does he leave Detroit? How do they get out of the hole they’ve created?  Additionally, they chat about the Knicks hiring David Fizdale, the Suns hiring Igor Kokoskov, the Grizzlies hiring JB Bickerstaff, and the processes some other teams are undertaking to hire head coaches …
May 07 03:11 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by fellow HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina. They discuss what’s next for the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans this offseason. They also preview the potential Conference Finals match-ups: the Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets vs. the Golden State Warriors. Finally, they break down some of the top destinations for upcoming NBA free agents.
May 07 11:11 AM
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler talks about the Basketball 101 program that will take place this May at The Pro Basketball Combine at IMG.
May 07 08:42 AM
Golden State appears to be back in elite form, a spark no doubt provided by the return of Stephen Curry. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group take a look at the Warriors and how they are handling the New Orleans Pelicans with relative ease.

