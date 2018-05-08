TJ McConnell leads Sixers away from elimination and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect T.J. McConnell’s and the 76ers’ performance in Monday’s 103-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinal at Wells Fargo Center.
Alive: TJ McConnell Leads Sixers Away From Elimination – via rightstorickysanchez.com
If you’ve never heard the Live Ricky with TJ McConnell, it’s a special moment. It happened in October and is on this feed.
PLAYOFFS: CELTICS vs. Sixers | East Semis Game 4 | Al Horford | Joel Embiid from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston 3 Philadelphia 0
The Celtics took down the 76ers 101-98 in an overtime thriller on Saturday. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 24 points and Al Horford hit the go ahead layup with 5.5 seconds left to seal the victory and push the Sixers to the brink of elimination. The series stays in Philadelphia as Boston tries for the sweep …
