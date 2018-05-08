Pistons, Van Gundy part ways and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Pistons, Van Gundy part ways after 4 years – via espn.com
May 07 02:08 PM
The Pistons and coach Stan Van Gundy have parted ways after four seasons.
Sources: Thibs parts with three staffers, including KAT… – via theathletic.com
May 07 04:59 PM
Tom Thibodeau made some changes to his staff on Monday, including cutting ties with Vince Legarza, who worked closely with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, league sources said.
Nets agree to extend WFAN broadcast deal through 2020-21 – via nypost.com
May 07 07:33 PM
The Nets and Entercom reached a multi-year deal to extend the team’s broadcast rights with WFAN through the 2020-21 season. That includes airing regular-season games and any playoff dates, although…
Joel Embiid has been getting into it with Terry Rozier, then Marcus Morris – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 07 08:09 PM
It’s good to see Embiid in his comfort zone — except for the mask — talking smack with a vengeance.
The day Donovan Mitchell won over the Jazz – via washingtonpost.com
May 07 07:09 PM
“If any word about this workout gets out, you’re fired. Everyone.” Utah was not playing around after hosting Mitchell before last year’s NBA draft.
Former Heat coach Stan Van Gundy fired by Pistons – via sun-sentinel.com
May 07 02:13 PM
Former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy fired by Detroit Pistons.
Bulpett: Through it all, Al Horford remains calming force – via bostonherald.com
May 07 09:37 AM
PHILADELPHIA — After Saturday’s Game 3 overtime win over the 76ers, Brad Stevens spoke not just of Al Horford’s brilliant play — seven points, two rebounds, a steal and a block in OT — but even more of his calming effect.Horford is the Celtics’ breakwater as the playoff seas rise and whitecaps appear atop the waves. Stevens said he stills the coaches as well as his teammates. Some front office people, too.Assistant general manager Mike Zarren is a bit skittish by nature.
Baseball great Barry Larkin impressed by his NBA-playing son Shane Larkin – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
May 07 11:21 AM
Shane Larkin never tried to follow in his father’s footsteps on the diamond, but has resurrected his NBA career with the Celtics.
