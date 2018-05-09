11 things you may not know about Oscar Robertson

1. He was the first black player in the history of the University of Cincinnati.

2. He led Team USA in scoring at the 1960 Olympics Ahead of Jerry Lucas and Jerry West.

3. He scored 30.5 points per game his first year in the NBA It’s the third-best mark ever by a rookie.

4. He wasn’t aware there was a triple-double statistic during his playing career.

5. He averaged 29-plus points and 9-plus assists each of his first eight seasons in the NBA.

6. He didn’t get along so well with head coach Bob Cousy.

7. He won more All-Star Games than any other player in NBA history.

8. He made the All-NBA 1st Team nine years in a row.

9. He lost all four postseason series played against Boston, including his last one before retirement in the 1974 Finals.

10. He’s for the legalization of marijuana.

11. He donated one of his kidneys to his daughter Tia.

