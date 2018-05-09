Clippers could be an option for Kawhi Leonard and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Can The Sixers Extend The Celtics? How Did The Cavs Vanquish The Raptors Again? – via bballbreakdown.com
May 09 05:30 AM
Join Coach Nick as he welcomes Brady Klopfer (NBA Writer for BBALLBREAKDOWN and SBNation) to discuss the Sixers rousing Game 4 win. Mike Zavagno of FearTheSword.com and Cavalytics Podcast goes in depth on the Cavaliers and what they were doing with their Xs and Os to beat the Raptors. And Jared Weiss (Celtics writer for The Athletic) breaks dow ……
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 83: As L.A. Lakers Prepare to Star Hunt, Could the Clippers Have the Edge in the Kawhi Leonard Pursuit?
May 09 05:26 AM
Why the Clippers have a real shot at Kawhi Leonard
Episode 79: Tristan Thompson – via uninterrupted.com
May 09 05:10 AM
Just like old times: kind of. Richard was back in #TheLand, for longer than 24 hrs, covering the Cavs vs Raptors ECSF series & so OF COURSE we had to do a lil road trippin’. And so for the first time since early on, Tristan comes along for some fun! From missing the most he ever has in his NBA career, to dressing alike as a team .. …
May 09 03:45 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will meet in the Western Conference Finals after each closing out their series in five games. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) and Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) break it down, discuss a coaching hire, soon to be coach fired, and then preview a potential closeout game in Boston. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 09 01:31 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the Eastern Conference semi-finals. First, the two chat about Celtics-Sixers and break down what’s happening on the floor. Why are the Sixers struggling a bit, and why being able to play defense on the perimeter and in space is possibly the biggest market inefficiency in the NBA right now. Additionally, “The TJ McConnell Game,” and how that could change things going forward …
Basketball Insiders Podcast: LeBron’s Dominance and The NBA’s Elite Taking Over – via basketballinsiders.com
May 08 10:21 PM
Lang Greene and Spencer Davies discuss everything going on around the NBA Playoffs, including the Cleveland Cavaliers surging behind LeBron. Plus, a debate between the Eastern and Western Conferences, a look into the Boston Celtics and Kawhi Leonard, and predictions of where the Oklahoma City Thunder go from here.
May 08 05:15 PM
John Wall sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Chris about the season that was and what he thinks needs to be changed this summer. Plus, Chase and Chris react to the D.C. semifinals curse being broken and how the East isn’t as wide open as we thought.
Cavs Sweep Raptors, Sixers Hang On Against Celtics, and Fiz In New York | Ep. 264 – via theringer.com
May 08 01:24 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor react to the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Toronto Raptors in a historic sweep (0:11) and the Philadelphia 76ers avoiding a sweep from the Boston Celtics (30:42). Then, they preview the two Western Conference series (41:06) and discuss coaching changes around the league (55:46).
May 08 10:20 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the many angles of Sixers-Celtics …
