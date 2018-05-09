Lakers' Brandon Ingram is working out with Victor Oladipo's trainer

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram showed steady growth during his second season in the NBA. But he has even more to add to his game.

Ingram, 20, was spotted working out with Micah Lancaster. He is the CEO of I’m Possible Training and was with Ingram for a “few days” at their headquarters in Michigan.

Lancaster famously trained Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo last offseason, preparing him for his breakout All-Star campaign. His time with Lancaster was instrumental in his development, wrote Kevin O’Connor (via The Ringer):

“Oladipo’s physical changes set the foundation for his progress on the court. For 13 weeks this offseason, Lancaster and Joshua Dudley of I’m Possible Training put Oladipo through unorthodox drills that helped him stay low and stop on a dime as a ball handler, and get better at reacting to traps and hedges.”

It’s unclear if Ingram plans to work with Lancaster again later this summer or if this was a one-time visit. But if he does return, the skills trainer has plenty more to teach.

Lancaster was able to help Oladipo find his “explosive athleticism” and specifically helped Oladipo with his ability to drive to the rim. During the 2016-17 season, Oladipo averaged 6.3 drives per game with a 37.6 field goal percentage on these opportunities.

This year, the guard averaged 10.7 drives per game with 52.2 percent accuracy on those attempts.

Ingram already averaged 10.6 drives per game for the Lakers. He was also one of the more accurate shooters on those attempts (47.3 percent) among those with a high-volume of opportunities.

However, if he can show similar improvement in this regard, he can be one of the best in the game at this type of offense.