Peja Stojakovic now assistant general manager of Kings

The Sacramento Kings have promoted director of player personnel Peja Stojakovic to the role of assistant general manager.

Kings naming Peja Stojakovic assistant GM, with expanded role including player development and oversight of G-League team (now in Stockton). Roles of fellow assistant GMs Brandon Williams and Ken Catanella remain the same under GM Vlade Divac. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 9, 2018

Stojakovic, 40, retired from his playing career in 2011 after 13 seasons in the NBA. He first joined Sacramento’s front office in a full-time role back in 2015.

According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, the former NBA star will help with player development, oversee the G League Stockton Kings and assist with talent evaluation.

He will work alongside fellow assistant GMs Brandon Williams and Ken Catanella in the new role. He and his boss Vlade Divac were teammates from 1998 until 2003. Divac was an All-Star in 2001 and Stojanovic then received the honor in 2002, 2003 and 2004.