What's next for the Raptors and other trending stories

Warriors end Pelicans’ season with dominant third-quarter outburst – via nbcsports.com
May 09 04:15 AM
The Warriors responded to Steve Kerr’s halftime message, and dropped the hammer on the Pelicans coming out of the break.
Chris Paul is finally heading to the Western Conference Finals – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 08 10:29 PM
CP3 gave us glimpses of the Chris Paul we fell in love with early in his career in New Orleans.
The day Donovan Mitchell won over the Jazz – via washingtonpost.com
May 07 07:09 PM
“If any word about this workout gets out, you’re fired. Everyone.” Utah was not playing around after hosting Mitchell before last year’s NBA draft.
Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center April Aerials – via nba.com
May 08 02:58 PM
View photos for Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center April Aerials
Report: Raptors “strongly leaning” toward firing Dwane Casey as coach – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 08 05:52 PM
There have to be changes in Toronto, and in the NBA it’s easier to fire a coach than revamp a capped-out roster.
Cavs sweep Raptors on May 7 for second straight year – via espn.com
May 08 08:50 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced past the Toronto Raptors for the third straight season with a Game 4 home win, completing a second straight sweep on May 7.
As Otto Porter Jr. discovered, more money brings more scrutiny – via washingtonpost.com
May 08 04:19 PM
Porter’s fellow small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. also endured criticism, for a lack of consistency.
Stephen Curry on how long before he’ll be 100%: “It’s hard to say, to be honest” – via mercurynews.com
May 08 03:57 PM
Stephen Curry is still trying to work his way back from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee that sidelined him for 5 1/2 weeks.
Udonis Haslem on his future, ‘For me, it’s about having no regrets’ – via sun-sentinel.com
May 08 08:29 AM
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem deliberating his NBA future.
Sources: Hornets finalizing deal to hire Borrego – via espn.com
May 08 01:18 PM
The Hornets are finalizing a head coaching deal for James Borrego, who has been an assistant with the Spurs, Pelicans and Magic since 2003.
New Knicks coach David Fizdale poses with president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. – via espn.com
May 08 11:03 AM
What’s next for the Raptors? – via cbssports.com
May 08 10:14 AM
