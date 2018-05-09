USA Today Sports

What's next for the Raptors and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 09 04:15 AM
The Warriors responded to Steve Kerr’s halftime message, and dropped the hammer on the Pelicans coming out of the break.

May 08 10:29 PM
CP3 gave us glimpses of the Chris Paul we fell in love with early in his career in New Orleans.

The day Donovan Mitchell won over the Jazz – via washingtonpost.com

May 07 07:09 PM
“If any word about this workout gets out, you’re fired. Everyone.” Utah was not playing around after hosting Mitchell before last year’s NBA draft.

May 08 02:58 PM
View photos for Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center April Aerials

May 08 05:52 PM
There have to be changes in Toronto, and in the NBA it’s easier to fire a coach than revamp a capped-out roster.

May 08 08:50 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced past the Toronto Raptors for the third straight season with a Game 4 home win, completing a second straight sweep on May 7.

May 08 04:19 PM
Porter’s fellow small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. also endured criticism, for a lack of consistency.

May 08 03:57 PM
Stephen Curry is still trying to work his way back from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee that sidelined him for 5 1/2 weeks.

May 08 08:29 AM
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem deliberating his NBA future.

May 08 01:18 PM
The Hornets are finalizing a head coaching deal for James Borrego, who has been an assistant with the Spurs, Pelicans and Magic since 2003.

What’s next for the Raptors? – via cbssports.com

May 08 10:14 AM
Want more highlights and less talk? Get the latest news coverage for your favorite sports, players, and teams on CBS Sports HQ.

