Kyle Kuzma on Kobe Bryant and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Kyle Kuzma on Kobe Bryant and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Kyle Kuzma on Kobe Bryant and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 10 07:00 AM

Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 114-112 loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal at TD Garden. The Celtics closed out the series four games to one.

May 10 02:24 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Philadelphia 76ers #3 (52-30) 8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Boston 3 Philadelphia 1.

Referee talk went rampent and the Celtics’ offense fizzled out as they went for the sweep in Philly. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons kept the series alive, as LeBron James took care of business on the other side …

May 10 12:37 AM
Now we remember what it’s like to lose. The Sixers looked like they might get blown out as the first half ended, but they TJd, Joel’d and Dario’d their way back into the game. It wasn’t enough and the first Process Playoff run ended. We talked about what went wrong and right in the series.
We’ll do a season in review this weekend, and see you at the Lottery Party.
May 09 11:17 PM
Chris caught up with Bradley Beal to reflect on his season, how he stayed healthy and became an All-Star, plus why the Wizards could never find consistency. Plus, Chris and Chase wonder if the Celtics are the future of the East and whether the Wizards should trade for Markelle Fultz or Hassan Whiteside.
May 09 07:16 PM
Kyle Kuzma joins the show to discuss why Kobe was his favorite growing up, LeBron James’ outstanding playoffs, the Warriors and Nas’ rap lyrics vs. Lonzo Ball’s rap lyrics. Finally, Jason McIntyre is back to tell you why LeBron James should sign with the Lakers and not Philly.
May 09 01:58 PM
NBA insiders Jeff Zillgitt and Sam Amick talk with Mo Dakhil, a former video coordinator for the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs. Mo goes behind the scenes inside the video room and describes the role and life of a video coordinator during the regular season and playoffs. What do coaches want from the video coordinator? What do players want? Plus, Mo tells us how he found a way to stop of a Los Angeles Lakers play involving Kobe Bryant.

