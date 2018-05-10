Kyle Kuzma on Kobe Bryant and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 114-112 loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal at TD Garden. The Celtics closed out the series four games to one.
PLAYOFFS: CELTICS vs. Sixers | East Semis Game 5 | Al Horford | Joel Embiid from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Philadelphia 76ers #3 (52-30) 8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Boston 3 Philadelphia 1.
Referee talk went rampent and the Celtics’ offense fizzled out as they went for the sweep in Philly. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons kept the series alive, as LeBron James took care of business on the other side …
Over Now: Sixers Season Ends In Gave Five Loss To Celtics – via rightstorickysanchez.com
We’ll do a season in review this weekend, and see you at the Lottery Party.
