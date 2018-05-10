Ranked! The best NBA player ever to wear each jersey number

Let’s take a look at (almost) every jersey number ever worn and pick the best player to wear that number.
Ready?
Here we go…
0 – Russell Westbrook
Westbrook is easily one of the most electric players in the game today and also one of the most productive. In 2016-17 he became the first player since Oscar Robertson (more on him in a few) to average a triple-double for the entire season. Then in 2017-18 he did that same exact thing again.
DunkWire, Adrizer, Boston Celtics, Evergreen, Featured, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, NBA
Comments