Dwane Casey on hot seat and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Was The Process worth it? – via espn.com

May 10 06:35 AM
Trust in Sam Hinkie’s controversial strategy finally paid off with a playoff run in Philly. Where do the Sixers go from here?

May 09 03:42 PM
After the culture reset of last summer led to the exact same place, maybe it’s time for something radical.

May 09 10:49 PM
Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher joined Dwight and Aaron on Wednesday to break down the series.

May 09 05:49 PM
Expect more Marcus Smart at point guard

May 09 05:26 PM
Serena Winters, Dwight Jaynes, Jason Quick, and Jamie Hudson take turns selecting their “team” of worst NBA contracts ever. Who do you think gets number one!?

May 09 06:00 PM
Masai Ujiri’s voice grew louder and louder, the often composed Raptors president’s tone going…

May 09 01:29 PM
The playoff Cavaliers that just swept the Rockets out of the second round are different than the regular season version.

May 09 09:37 AM
Utah ran into problems against Houston, but the Jazz have put themselves on a winning trajectory by virtue of an underrated franchise center, a savvy coach and a rookie star. Will it ever be enough to challenge the West elite?

May 08 11:35 PM
This was supposed to finally be the year for the Toronto Raptors. But it didn’t happen and coach Dwane Casey could potentially be on his way out. According to a report from TSN.ca, the Raptors are strongly leaning toward making a coaching change. Whether that’s firing Casey or just mutually parting ways apparently has yet to be…

