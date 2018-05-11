Pistons, Magic already linked to former Raptors coach Dwane Casey

The Toronto Raptors fired former head coach Dwane Casey on Friday morning. But he is already expected to get another NBA head coaching gig.

Casey, 61, had been the head coach of the Raptors since 2011. He also has previous experience as an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks (2008-11) and Seattle SuperSonics (1994-05). Casey was the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2005 until 2007.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri has strong interest in former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to coaching sources. Dwane Casey, meanwhile, is likely to emerge as a contender for one or two of the league's other four vacancies. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 11, 2018

He has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Kentucky and Western Kentucky. Earlier in his career, he was a head coach and assistant coach overseas in Japan.

Given his experience, he still has connections around the league that will help him land another head coaching gig elsewhere. It’s possible he could even return to the bench next season.

Perhaps the most obvious destination would be the Orlando Magic. As was noted by the Orlando Sentinel‘s Josh Robbins, the President of Basketball Operations for the franchise is Jeff Waltman – who worked alongside the former Toronto coach for four seasons with the Raptors.

He has coached several players on Orlando, including Bismack Biyombo as well as DJ Augustin and Terrence Ross.

Dwane Casey did receive #Pistons interest in 2011 before hiring Lawrence Frank so there is familiarity with ownership group. — NerdOnPistons🤦🏿‍♂️ (@Vincent_Ellis56) May 11, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Casey “could quickly become a top candidate for the jobs available” and especially mentioned the Detroit Pistons. He coached Brent Barry, already linked as a potential exec for the Pistons, in Seattle.

During his career, he has coached alongside Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers), Nate McMillan (Indiana Pacers) and even briefly with Randy Wittman (Washington Wizards).

He has also coached Calvin Booth (assistant general manager for Denver Nuggets) and Peja Stojakovic (assistant GM for Sacramento Kings) as well.