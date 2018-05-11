How the Warriors went against analytics and other podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
How The Warriors Went Completely Against Analytics – via bballbreakdown.com
May 11 04:30 AM
The trend in the NBA, based on advanced analytics, is to shoot more 3s and shots in the paint, and avoid the midrange long 2’s like the plague. In a shocking development, the Golden State Warriors of all teams bucked that trend this year, getting tremendous results in the process. Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal expands on his excellent ar ……
May 11 04:18 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Anthony Irwin is joined by Ryan Mourton of Fear The Sword to talk about how heavily regular season analysis should be weighed into account when you have talents like LeBron James or these Warriors playing their way towards NBA finals appearances anyway. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
May 11 03:03 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver look back at Sixers/Celtics and preview the Conference Finals. They begin by discussing the Conference Finals in the context of the re-seeding conversation (1:00), and then discuss whether the Rockets or Celtics survive longer in the Conference Finals …
May 11 02:36 AM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
Coach David Thorpe – via bleacherreport.com
May 10 07:35 PM
Coach David Thorpe returns to The Full 48 to break down the upcoming Conference Championship games, weigh in on the futures of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, offer some advice to Ben Simmons, provide some insight to the Brad Stevens Coach Of The Year controversy, make a case for Coach Quin Snyder, analyze the Toronto Raptors next possible move ……
Conference Finals Preview + Predictions – via NBA.com
May 10 05:25 PM
NBA.com writers Shaun Powell and John Schuhmann join Sekou Smith to preview the Celtics-Cavs East finals matchup. Then Greg Anthony joins to help preview the Rockets-Warriors West finals.
Boston’s future becomes the present, conf finals thoughts – via espn.com
May 10 04:02 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan discuss the Celtics’ bright future (3:30), what Kawhi’s trade value is (13:45), the East finals (24:40), the West finals (37:25) and Paul George (59:20).
David Locke of the Utah Jazz and Sean Kelly of the Pelicans preview the Rockets v. Warriors Western Conference Match-up from Locked on NBA
May 10 02:37 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Sean Kelly the radio voice of the New Orleans Pelicans are both on vacation because their team’s ran into the best in the West. So who better to preview the series of the Rockets and the Warriors than the two announcers of the departed teams …
May 10 09:38 AM
It’s been what we all expected this season, the two best teams in the Western Conference going head to head for a spot in the NBA Finals. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group welcomes ESPN’s Tim MacMahon to preview Golden State-Houston, a series which should not lack for fireworks.
