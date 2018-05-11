Projected Top-40 pick Jacob Evans will stay in the 2018 NBA Draft

Former Cincinnati Bearcats star Jacob Evans has decided to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and stay in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Yahoo Story: Cincinnati junior Jacob Evans makes decision on whether he'll remain in 2018 NBA draft. https://t.co/Vqw0WS32DP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2018

Most media mock drafts and big boards have him ranked between No. 16 and No. 38 overall. Evans is projected as a Top-40 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 wing has 3-and-D potential at the next level. He averaged an impressive 2.8 blocks and 2.8 steals per 40 minutes while in college. Evans also shot 39.4 percent from three-point range during his final two collegiate seasons, finishing Top 10 in his conference for total three-pointers made as a sophomore.

He posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.79, and his assist-percentage (20.0 percent) to usage rate (22.5 percent) was about on-par with what most scouts are looking for as well.

Jacob Evans was really good at UC. I think he'll be even better in the NBA. Skilled, versatile, can defend multiple positions and doesn't need to score 20 points to be effective. @WCPO — Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) April 1, 2018

JZ Mazlish recently wrote about Evans’ prospects in the upcoming draft (via The Stepien):

“Evans doesn’t do one thing at an elite level and is limited outside of a strictly 3&D role, but 3&D players are in high enough demand that he could still be a first-round pick. A smart player who plays his role. If he can add shooting off-screens to his repertoire he will be in high demand.”

Evans has had success on catch-and-shoot plays while in college and is a good decision-maker and passer as well.

He is described as someone who will help a team “add immediate toughness to their wing rotation” even if he does not offer tremendous help on offense. Under his leadership, Cincinnati finished No. 2 overall in overall defensive efficiency last season.

Now that he can focus solely on draft preparation, his next stop will be the NBA Combine in Chicago. From there, he’ll be traveling the country in an effort to impressive NBA teams during private workouts and meetings.

Related Ranking top players expected to participate in 2018 NBA Draft Combine