Mike Budenholzer will get 'close inspection' for head coach of Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have parted ways with NBCA Coach the Year Dwane Casey after the team was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that former Atlanta Hawks coach and executive Mike Budenholzer could become the head coach in Toronto (via ESPN):

“Budenholzer is expected to get a close inspection for the Raptors opening, league sources said. Budenholzer met with Milwaukee on Tuesday, league sources said.”

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also mentioned Budenholzer as a name to watch as the Raptors look to replace Casey as head coach.

This would be a fascinating choice, considering the heated interaction that Casey and Budenholzer had after the Raptors defeated the Hawks in December.

Toronto was leading as the clock ran out when OG Anunoby stole the ball and had a transition dunk. This led to a bit of a shouting match between Anunoby and Budenholzer (via AJC.com):

“Budenholzer had some angry words for Anunoby on the ensuing possession as, this time, the Hawks successfully dribbled out the final meaningless seconds. According to a person familiar with the situation, Anunoby had a derogatory word for Budenholzer after the game.”

Budenholzer is also considered a favorite for the head coaching vacancy in Milwaukee.

