LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT debate and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nick Collison has seen it all. Now he tells it all. – via espn.com
May 10 02:06 PM
As he retires from the NBA, Collison looks back on suiting up for the Sonics, moving to OKC, playing with Durant, Westbrook and Harden — and what it’s like to walk away from the game he loves.
Is LeBron overtaking MJ as the greatest player of all time? – via espn.com
May 10 10:02 AM
LeBron’s dominance at age 33 is forcing a reconsideration on the question of who is the greatest basketball player ever.
Meet China’s Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, the NBA draft’s… – via theathletic.com
May 10 12:27 PM
Abudushalamu Abudurexiti has drawn the attention of NBA talent evaluators and has hopes of being the next Chinese player to be selected in the NBA draft.
May 10 10:23 PM
Joel Embiid: ” feel like I’m the leader. If the team needs me to recruit somebody, I’ll be here.”
Proud of cousin Tatum’s rookie success, says Lue – via espn.com
May 10 07:58 PM
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is proud to see Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum playing well. The two are cousins and grew up a two-hour drive from each other.
May 10 09:21 PM
MAY 10, 2018 – It seemed as if Nick Collison would always be on the Thunder sideline, but after 15 seasons, the 37-year-old forward retired from the NBA officially on Thursday.
Miami Heat makes first roster move of offseason – via miamiherald.com
May 10 01:55 PM
The Miami Heat moved on from forward Jordan Mickey, who appeared in 23 games in his one season in Miami, including three starts.
Hornets Name James Borrego Head Coach – via nba.com
May 10 06:00 PM
Borrego Photo Gallery | A Deeper Dive Inside the Hornets Hiring of Borrego May 10, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has named James Borrego head coach. Borrego becomes the 11th head coach in franchise history.
Cavaliers laughed at Rodney Hood when he apologized; now, he needs to find his game – via cleveland.com
May 10 04:24 PM
The Cavaliers laughed at Rodney Hood when he apologized to them Thursday for causing a distraction by not going into the game when called late in a blowout against Toronto. Distraction? Please, this team has been through far worse.
Future is now for blossoming, young Boston Celtics – via nba.com
May 10 09:33 AM
BOSTON – The injuries to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have been reasons to doubt the Boston Celtics or look forward to next season, when the Celtics will be really good. Just wait until Hayward
Was The Process worth it? – via espn.com
May 10 06:35 AM
Trust in Sam Hinkie’s controversial strategy finally paid off with a playoff run in Philly. Where do the Sixers go from here?
Collison retiring after 15-year career with Thunder franchise – via newsok.com
May 10 02:13 PM
MAY 10, 2018 – Nick Collison will retire after 15 years and 14 seasons in the NBA, including all 10 in the history of the Thunder franchise.
