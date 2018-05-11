LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT debate and other trending stories

Meet China’s Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, the NBA draft’s… – via theathletic.com May 10 12:27 PM Abudushalamu Abudurexiti has drawn the attention of NBA talent evaluators and has hopes of being the next Chinese player to be selected in the NBA draft. Shares

Proud of cousin Tatum’s rookie success, says Lue – via espn.com May 10 07:58 PM Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is proud to see Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum playing well. The two are cousins and grew up a two-hour drive from each other. Shares

Nick Collison’s family, friends, coaches savored his final NBA season – via newsok.com May 10 09:21 PM MAY 10, 2018 – It seemed as if Nick Collison would always be on the Thunder sideline, but after 15 seasons, the 37-year-old forward retired from the NBA officially on Thursday. Shares

Miami Heat makes first roster move of offseason – via miamiherald.com May 10 01:55 PM The Miami Heat moved on from forward Jordan Mickey, who appeared in 23 games in his one season in Miami, including three starts. Shares

Hornets Name James Borrego Head Coach – via nba.com May 10 06:00 PM Borrego Photo Gallery | A Deeper Dive Inside the Hornets Hiring of Borrego May 10, 2018 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has named James Borrego head coach. Borrego becomes the 11th head coach in franchise history. Shares

Cavaliers laughed at Rodney Hood when he apologized; now, he needs to find his game – via cleveland.com May 10 04:24 PM The Cavaliers laughed at Rodney Hood when he apologized to them Thursday for causing a distraction by not going into the game when called late in a blowout against Toronto. Distraction? Please, this team has been through far worse. Shares

Future is now for blossoming, young Boston Celtics – via nba.com May 10 09:33 AM BOSTON – The injuries to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving have been reasons to doubt the Boston Celtics or look forward to next season, when the Celtics will be really good. Just wait until Hayward Shares

Was The Process worth it? – via espn.com May 10 06:35 AM Trust in Sam Hinkie’s controversial strategy finally paid off with a playoff run in Philly. Where do the Sixers go from here? Shares