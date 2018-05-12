How the Cavs can convince LeBron to stay and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 11 09:12 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich preview the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavs and Celtics, answer some rapid fire questions from Rich about the series and take some questions from listeners on the future of Terry Rozier, Kyrie Irving and more before giving their predictions.
ESPN’s Bobby Marks and Brian Windhorst – via espn.com
May 11 07:29 PM
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks join the Woj Pod to discuss Dwane Casey’s firing, the coaching market, Boston’s future, and how the Cavaliers can sell LeBron James on a future with the Cavaliers.
May 11 04:10 PM
Chase and Chris examined the Wizards’ needs ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft and explained why Mike Scott should be a huge priority this summer. Plus, they were joined by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole to preview the conference finals. Also, the best ways to spend a birthday.
May 11 03:40 PM
Booz and Nate return to break down the NBA Playoffs and give their take on the firing of Dwane Casey as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. Plus, 5 time NBA Champion Derek Fisher joins the guys to talk all things basketball and some other projects he is working on. All that and more in today’s episode of Holdat with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson.
Conference Finals and Lottery Preview, Plus De’Aaron Fox | Draft Class (Ep. 266) – via theringer.com
May 11 01:27 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks are joined by Danny Chau to preview the two conference finals (3:13) and anticipate the NBA draft lottery (16:42). Then, O’Connor sits down with Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox to discuss the draft process and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ (25:14).
Comments