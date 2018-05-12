The biggest sneakerheads in the NBA and other trending stories

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 11 11:51 AM
Nine NBA players talk to HoopsHype about the crazy heat in their closet and their love of shoes.

May 11 04:24 PM
A six-pack of Miami Heat notes, including a Kawhi Leonard update, a former Heat player holding Hassan Whiteside accountable and a convincing argument for a roster spot for Udonis Haslem.

May 11 03:12 PM
LeBron James has shown he’s not afraid of Boston’s ghosts. And in fact he’s trying to join them.

May 11 07:17 PM
Stephen Curry had a formative experience when he worked out with Chris Paul during the summer of 2009.

May 11 07:21 PM
The Hawks have announced 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as the 13th head coach in franchise history. The 42-year-old brings 11 years of experience as an assistant coach to the table in Atlanta.

May 11 12:52 PM
Mike D’Antoni and Steve Kerr seemed like a natural pairing as coach and GM in Phoenix. Why didn’t it work out 10 years ago?

May 11 04:48 PM
Yahoo Sports NBA insiders Chris Mannix and Shams Charania discuss the Raptors decision to fire head coach Dwane Casey and look at what possible moves the team could make next following their second round exit as the number one seed in the East.

Believer – via gordonhayward20.life

May 11 11:06 AM

It’s been a little while since I checked in, so I figured—what better time than with my guys bound for the Eastern Conference Finals? It’s been quite a ride, and we’re not done yet.

More on that in a minute.

I know everybody is curious about where things stand with my rehab. It’s all been going really

May 11 11:40 AM
The Raptors have fired head coach Dwane Casey after consecutive second-round playoff sweeps to the Cavaliers, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

May 11 01:16 PM
The backup point guard will make $1.6 million in the final year of his contract.

May 11 10:00 AM
Decision will dictate Denver’s future

May 11 09:40 AM
The Celtics and Cavaliers have three days to ponder the most pressing questions of their Eastern Conference finals rematch. Here is one answer for each day.

May 11 08:59 AM
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol penned an open letter for The Players’ Tribune on Friday advocating for Becky Hammon to be hired as an NBA head coach…

