Marcus Morris thinks he can guard LeBron James and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Dwane Casey to Toronto: Thank you – via thestar.com
May 12 07:29 PM
The outgoing Raptors head coach thanks the city and the fans for seven years.
Shares
George Hill excused from Cavaliers practice to attend his IUPUI graduation, will meet team in Boston – via cleveland.com
May 12 01:27 PM
The Cavaliers point guard, who earned a degree from the School of Liberal Arts, will also be one of two student speakers to address the graduating class.
Shares
Shaun Livingston anticipates being a “stabilizer” for the Warriors against Rockets – via mercurynews.com
May 12 07:27 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND — In the Warriors’ Western Conference Finals series against Houston, Shaun Livingston knows exactly …
Shares
Leading the Atlanta Hawks Into the Future: Lloyd Pierce – via nba.com
May 12 05:27 PM
The first time that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers started an NFL game, his buddy and then-Cleveland Cavaliers player development specialist Lloyd Pierce sent him a text message of congratulations.
Shares
Marcus Morris says he’s best LeBron defender in NBA outside Kawhi Leonard – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 12 04:59 PM
Marcus Morris doesn’t lack for confidence.
Shares
Brown: Sixers ‘need help’ to chase a championship – via amicohoops.net
May 12 12:25 PM
Brett Brown is known as a straight shooter, so when he was asked by the media on Friday what the Philadelphia 76ers must do to contend for an NBA championship, the Sixers coach didn’t hold back or hesitate. “I think a high-level free agent is required,” Brown said. “I feel like we have the ability…
Shares
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
May 12 08:06 AM
John Wall made it clear after the Wizards’ season ended he wanted the team’s big men to be more athletic. What that means for the Polish Hammer is, at best, unclear.
Comments