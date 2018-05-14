Cavs' starters are making over $51 million more than Celtics' starters this year

The young Boston Celtics made a statement with their 25-point Game 1 win over LeBron James and the Cavs on Sunday.

Many thought Boston wouldn’t make it this far in the playoffs since two of their best players – Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward – are watching these playoffs in street clothes.

The Celtics are not only still alive after beating the Bucks and Sixers, they are now just three wins away from going to the NBA Finals.

That is even more impressive when you see that Cleveland’s Game 1 starters made $51,363,254 more this year than Boston’s Game 1 starters.

Here’s a player-by-player salary break down, with all numbers coming from spotrac.com.

PG: George Hill, $20,000,000

Hill is in the first year of a three-year, $57 million deal he had signed with the Sacramento Kings (he was traded to the Cavs midway through the season.) Hill played a forgettable 28 minutes in the Game 1 loss to the Celtics, finishing with five points and zero assists.