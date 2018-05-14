USA Today Sports

Rockets chances against the Warriors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Rockets chances against the Warriors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Podcasts

Rockets chances against the Warriors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 14 07:05 AM
Shaquille O’Neal and the podcast crew take the “would you eat this” challenge from a few shows back, where the challenge was issued to eat a cheese and peanut butter sandwich… and one member of the show loses the coin flips to eat one. Plus Shaq talks about his favorite collectibles, we pay a visit to Uncle Shannon’s Neighborhood with hilarious audio from Shannon Sharpe, and the Diesel answers a load of questions in Dear Shaq …
May 13 10:01 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Ben DuBose about the Rockets chances against the Golden State Warriors juggernaut, then talks to Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks about Atlanta’s hiring of Lloyd Pierce (10:25) and finally checks in on the Raptors with Sean Woodley after they fired Dwane Casey. (18:39)Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …

Good: Important Lottery Party Preview – via rightstorickysanchez.com

May 13 09:48 PM
The 2018 Rights To Ricky Sanchez Lottery Party is almost upon us! On this mini-bonus pod we run down some important details, give you some tips and instructions, and basically wonder why this is all happening.
Disclaimer: sorry the sound quality is a little less than normal, Spike deleted it the first time we did it so we had to go old school.
See you at the party!
May 13 09:06 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 3:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Game 1.

It’s a REMATCH In the Eastern Conference Finals, but only a handful of players on each side return from last year’s demolition …

Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home