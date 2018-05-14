Rockets chances against the Warriors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 13 09:48 PM

The 2018 Rights To Ricky Sanchez Lottery Party is almost upon us! On this mini-bonus pod we run down some important details, give you some tips and instructions, and basically wonder why this is all happening.

Disclaimer: sorry the sound quality is a little less than normal, Spike deleted it the first time we did it so we had to go old school.

See you at the party!