Rockets chances against the Warriors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Shaquille O’Neal and the crew take the “would you eat this” challenge, we visit Uncle Shannon’s Neighborhood and answer a lot of listener questions – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 154
LOCKED ON NBA – 5/14/18 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Rockets’ Chances, And Coaching Changes In Toronto And Atlanta from Locked on NBA
Good: Important Lottery Party Preview – via rightstorickysanchez.com
Disclaimer: sorry the sound quality is a little less than normal, Spike deleted it the first time we did it so we had to go old school.
See you at the party!
PLAYOFFS: CELTICS vs. Cavaliers | East Finals Game 1 | Jayson Tatum | LEBRON from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Game 1.
It’s a REMATCH In the Eastern Conference Finals, but only a handful of players on each side return from last year’s demolition …
