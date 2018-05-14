USA Today Sports

Sixers free agency and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 14 05:08 AM

May 13 09:03 PM
‘I have zero level of concern at this stage,’ the Cavs superstar said after his team fell 108-83 to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Dwane Casey to Toronto: Thank you – via thestar.com

May 12 07:29 PM
The outgoing Raptors head coach thanks the city and the fans for seven years.

May 13 10:17 AM
Scouts and executives fly to Chicago every year for the NBA combine, where they watch and meet the top prospects under one roof…

May 12 07:11 PM
Sixers co-manager partner Josh Harris: “People have asked me about the luxury tax. I don’t have any problem spending for good players.”

