Sixers free agency and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
EuroLeague MVP by Eurohoops: Luka Doncic, the boy wonder – via eurohoops.net
May 14 05:08 AM
Shares
Cavs in brutal spot after Game 1 blowout, but LeBron James isn’t fazed by latest challenge – via sports.yahoo.com
May 13 09:03 PM
‘I have zero level of concern at this stage,’ the Cavs superstar said after his team fell 108-83 to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Shares
Dwane Casey to Toronto: Thank you – via thestar.com
May 12 07:29 PM
The outgoing Raptors head coach thanks the city and the fans for seven years.
Shares
Prospects with the Most to Gain from 2018 NBA Draft Combine – via bleacherreport.com
May 13 10:17 AM
Scouts and executives fly to Chicago every year for the NBA combine, where they watch and meet the top prospects under one roof…
Shares
Sixers’ owner Josh Harris ready for a LeBron James-sized bill as free agency approaches – via philly.com
May 12 07:11 PM
Sixers co-manager partner Josh Harris: “People have asked me about the luxury tax. I don’t have any problem spending for good players.”
Comments