Klay Thompson can't recall playoff game when he's had so many open 3s

The Houston Rockets have to guard various scoring threats on the Golden State Warriors, but they did an especially poor job on Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson says he can’t really remember getting this many open looks from three in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/ewdMQuUMKb — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) May 15, 2018

Thompson was 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) on wide open three-pointers against Houston. He says he hopes to have a similar amount of opportunities in the next game, but that seems unlikely considering the Rockets will make adjustments.

Before last night when including the regular season and postseason, Thompson was 102-of-241 (42.3 percent) on three-pointers when defenders were within four-to-six feet away.

He was 114-of-220 (51.8 percent) from long range when defenders were more than six feet away. That’s 1.4 three-pointers connected per game with 2.7 wide open attempts. The fact that the Rockets allowed him to even take as many attempts as he did is shocking.

Here are some wide open Klay shots. I'm not sure if it's a Warriors highlight or a Rockets lowlight video. pic.twitter.com/KVC44wGzck — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) May 15, 2018

The sharpshooter is 107-of-240 (51.7 percent) on unguarded catch-and-shoot attempts, including the regular season and postseason. That ranked sixth-best among those with at least 100 unguarded catch-and-shoot possessions.

Only two other players (Marc Gasol and Myles Turner) have had more possessions on this play type. Thompson leads all players with 107 total field goals. His 2.9 points per game on this play type trails only teammate Stephen Curry.