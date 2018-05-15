How the Warriors dismantled the Rockets and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 14 05:04 PM

In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the NBA Playoffs Conference Finals. First, they break down Game 1 of the Celtics-Cavaliers series, which Boston ran away with by 25 points. We go into the Xs and Os, the performances, and some of the potential adjustments for Game 2. Then, we break down Golden State vs. Houston, a series that should be absolutely tremendous. How does each team match up with the other? Who is the key player? Who wins?