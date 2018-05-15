How the Warriors dismantled the Rockets and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
How The Warriors Dismantled The Rockets – via bballbreakdown.com
May 15 05:00 AM
As part of our live post game coverage of each of the Conference Finals games, Coach Nick and Dave DuFour go in depth to explain how Kevin Durant exploded for 37 points to lead the Golden State Warriors over James Harden’s 41 points and the Houston Rockets. They also discuss Game 1 between the Cavaliers and the Celtics – the matchups that were ……
Game 1 recap, Rockets series – via theathletic.com
May 15 04:01 AM
The Warriors went into Houston and delivered their biggest win of the season, stealing away home court from the Rockets right away. KD was terrific, the Rockets weren’t. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss all that happened in the Toyota Center.
What happened in Boston? Who picked the Rockets? – via espn.com
May 14 08:08 PM
Chiney Ogwumike, Andrew Han and Kevin Pelton discuss the surprising Game 1 result between the Celtics and Cavs (0:50). Later, Ramona Shelburne chats with Royce Young about his series prediction between the Rockets and Warriors (32:55).
Saying Goodbye to the Sixers and Looking Ahead to the Conference Finals – via theringer.com
May 14 07:48 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Justin Verrier, and Haley O’Shaughnessy comfort Chris Ryan following the Sixers’ loss to the Celtics. Then the group makes some predictions for the Celtics-Cavaliers and Warriors-Rockets matchups.
May 14 05:04 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the NBA Playoffs Conference Finals. First, they break down Game 1 of the Celtics-Cavaliers series, which Boston ran away with by 25 points. We go into the Xs and Os, the performances, and some of the potential adjustments for Game 2. Then, we break down Golden State vs. Houston, a series that should be absolutely tremendous. How does each team match up with the other? Who is the key player? Who wins?
May 14 03:17 PM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Brian Scalabrine, former NBA forward and NBA Insider for Yahoo and NBC Sports Boston. Mannix and Scal talked Cavs-Celtics, the coaching change in Toronto, the battle over Mike Budenholzer, the Sixers of
May 14 01:57 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver talk through a dominating performance from Boston in Game 1 …
Celtics Pummel Cavs and Second-Round Exit Interviews | Heat Check (Ep. 267) – via theringer.com
May 14 01:05 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez sits down with Jason Concepcion, Kevin O’Connor, and Jonathan Tjarks to react to the Boston Celtics’ dominant Game 1 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2:25), preview the highly anticipated Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets (21:42), and discuss the futures of the four teams that exited the playoffs most recently (32:26).
May 14 08:08 AM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami discuss the critical matchups that will decide this year’s Western Conference Finals and talk about when the Warriors should deploy the Hamptons 5 as well as why the Rockets are so dangerous.
