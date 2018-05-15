The NBA's worst No. 1 overall draft picks over the last 30 years

The NBA draft, like any draft, can be quite a crapshoot.

The winner of this year’s lottery will be looking to avoid picking a player that could end up on this list.

Here are the worst No. 1 overall picks over the last 30 years.

7. Pervis Ellison, Kings, 1989

Nicknamed “Never Nervous Pervis” after leading Louisville to a national title in his freshman year, he was later called “Out of Service Pervis” by Danny Ainge because he missed so many games in the NBA, including 48 in his first year, due to injury. The Kings traded him to Washington after just one season, which isn’t great at all for a No. 1 overall pick. While he averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds in 1991-92, he finished his career averaging just 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.