Will the Kings select a big man with the No. 3 overall pick in draft?

The Sacramento Kings hold the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and they’ll have an interesting decision to make for the future of their team.

Moving forward, their best assets to build around are De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. Fox is expected to be the point guard of the future, while Hield is an improving sharpshooter as is fellow wing Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The organization used top-seven picks on big men Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere, but there will be a plethora of interior talent available when the Kings are on the clock.

Top prospects like DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley III and Mo Bamba among others could be very interesting options for Sacramento.

Do any prospects stand out to you? De'Aaron Fox: "There are guys like Michael Porter, Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Ayton. There are a bunch of guys I grew up seeing just because they’re only a year younger than me. Those are 3 guys I’ve known a while." https://t.co/IeTsKo79cz — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 16, 2018

Fox represented the franchise at the draft lottery when they won the No. 3 overall pick. He recently told our Alex Kennedy that some of the top players he likes include Ayton and Bagley. He isn’t the one making the pick, but it’s fair to assume his voice has been heard.

All three seem to make more sense than a primary ballhandler such as Luka Doncic or a three-point specialist like Trae Young considering their current personnel. As they weigh their options, the results of their pre-draft workouts and interviews will have a huge impact on their decision.

It’s very possible that the Phoenix Suns, who are the only team with a draft pick ahead of the Kings, will select Doncic when they are on the clock at No. 1 overall. Their new head coach Igor Kokoskov was the head coach for Slovenia when they won the Eurobasket championship last summer.

Great sourced info via @KellyIkoNBA: Suns covet Clint Capela, prepared to offer him a max contract. If Houston doesn't match + he signs with PHX, they'd have a big man and I'd speculate they'd draft Luka Doncic. More on @TheRocketsWire: https://t.co/igXSZVk7qG #SunsAt50 #Rockets — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) May 10, 2018

Phoenix is reportedly interested in signing Houston Rockets big man Clint Capela to a max deal this offseason.

The draft, of course, comes before free agency. But their interest in Capela might reveal who they covet at the first overall pick. If this scenario plays out and Doncic is off the board, it would make even more sense for Sacramento to target one of the bigs mentioned above.

Should the Kings decide to select a big man, which seems to be the most logical move, their next offseason decision would be what to do with Cauley-Stein and Labissiere. The speculation has already begun.

warm up the WCS and Skal trade machines — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 16, 2018

Sacramento reportedly shopped the latter earlier this season, but neither player has a tremendous amount of value at this point in their career. Regardless, they’re in a much better position to win now than they were yesterday.