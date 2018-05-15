Looking for a draft-day miracle and other trending NBA stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Tyronn Lue all but declares Tristan Thompson a starter for Game 2 against Boston – via cleveland.com
May 14 12:35 PM
BOSTON — All that’s left for Tyronn Lue to do is write Tristan Thompson’s name into the starting lineup in ink for Game 2. Lue, who typically doesn’t like discussing lineup changes before games in the playoffs, gave a strong hint…
What Knicks are thinking and doing for draft-lottery miracle – via nypost.com
May 14 01:51 PM
To date, the defining snapshot of Scott Perry’s term with the Knicks is the GM holding his hands on his forehead the night of Feb. 6. A look of horror stretched across Perry’s face. From his Garden…
Why didn’t the Mike D’Antoni-Steve Kerr partnership work in… – via theathletic.com
May 11 12:52 PM
Mike D’Antoni and Steve Kerr seemed like a natural pairing as coach and GM in Phoenix. Why didn’t it work out 10 years ago?
Iso-Ball was on the way out of the NBA, until the Rockets reinvented it – via sbnation.com
March 20 12:07 PM
As the rest of the league slowly phased out this seemingly outdated style, the Rockets have embraced it in their own unique way.
Two-Man Game: Which team needs to win the Draft Lottery the most? – via sports.yahoo.com
May 14 03:48 PM
Yahoo Sports NBA insiders Chris Mannix and Shams Charania debate which NBA team in the lottery needs their ping pong ball to land in the number one spot to turn their franchise around.
Tyronn Lue: Yes, LeBron James ‘had a bad game’ against Celtics – via cleveland.com
May 14 02:33 PM
LeBron James’ teammates expect a major breakthrough from him in Game 2 against the Celtics.
Draymond Green on LeBron James’ memory: “He should’ve gotten a standing ovation” – via mercurynews.com
May 14 02:13 PM
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said many of the great players in the league have a very detailed memory.
Sources: Bucks, Raptors key in on Budenholzer – via espn.com
May 14 12:13 PM
With both teams having head-coaching spots to fill, the Raptors are opening conversations with Mike Budenholzer while Bucks will re-engage with him early this week, sources said.
As They Always Seem To, the Celtics Stand Between LeBron James and His Future – via bleacherreport.com
May 14 11:12 AM
BOSTON — LeBron James strolled out of the visiting locker room at TD Garden, resplendent in a gray three-piece suit and a pair of horn-rimmed glasses. He exchanged three daps with a Nike employee and trudged toward the interview room…
May 14 10:32 AM
Billions will be wagered at new legal sportsbooks across the United States. The NBA and MLB are angling to reap some of the profits.
Supreme Court strikes down sports-gambling ban, which is good news for NBA – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 14 11:00 AM
