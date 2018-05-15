Looking for a draft-day miracle and other trending NBA stories

What Knicks are thinking and doing for draft-lottery miracle – via nypost.com May 14 01:51 PM To date, the defining snapshot of Scott Perry’s term with the Knicks is the GM holding his hands on his forehead the night of Feb. 6. A look of horror stretched across Perry’s face. From his Garden… Shares

Two-Man Game: Which team needs to win the Draft Lottery the most? – via sports.yahoo.com May 14 03:48 PM Yahoo Sports NBA insiders Chris Mannix and Shams Charania debate which NBA team in the lottery needs their ping pong ball to land in the number one spot to turn their franchise around. Shares

Draymond Green on LeBron James’ memory: “He should’ve gotten a standing ovation” – via mercurynews.com May 14 02:13 PM Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said many of the great players in the league have a very detailed memory. Shares

Sources: Bucks, Raptors key in on Budenholzer – via espn.com May 14 12:13 PM With both teams having head-coaching spots to fill, the Raptors are opening conversations with Mike Budenholzer while Bucks will re-engage with him early this week, sources said. Shares