Mike Budenholzer may bring Darvin Ham, other Hawks assistants to Bucks

Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer will be the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. According to NBA.com’s David Aldridge, several assistants who currently work for the Hawks are expected to follow Budenholzer to Milwaukee to join his staff.

Expect top assistant Darvin Ham to join Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, per sources, along with most, if not all, of his former Hawks coaching staff. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) May 17, 2018

The only person mentioned by name was Darvin Ham, who was in consideration for Atlanta’s head coaching vacancy before Lloyd Pierce was hired.

We mentioned Ham as a potential candidate for head coach of the Bucks in a speculative report in January 2018.

The 44-year-old played for Milwaukee’s organization from 1999 until 2002 and has been an NBA assistant since 2011. Ham coached alongside Quin Snyder as an assistant on the Los Angeles Lakers and then again with the Hawks.

Per NBA league source: Names to keep an eye on for next Hawks head coach.. current assistant Darvin Ham.. plus Portland assistants Nate Tinnetts and David Vanterpool — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 26, 2018

Patrick St. Andrews (hired in 2017), Charles Lee (2014), Ben Sullivan and Taylor Jenkins (2013) are the main names to watch as assistants who could join Budenholzer.

Perhaps the most likely to stay with Atlanta is Chris Jent, who has previous experience working with Pierce (via Peach Tree Hoops):

“Of the Hawks’ assistant coaches from last season, only Chris Jent has experience with Pierce; the two worked together in Cleveland in the late 00s during LeBron James’ first stint with the Cavaliers.”

It’s unclear what this means for former interim head coach Joe Prunty and current assistants Greg Foster, Stacey Augmon and Sean Sweeney – all of whom are currently assistants on the Bucks.