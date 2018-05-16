USA Today Sports

Kelly Oubre discusses up-and-down season and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Podcasts

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 16 05:55 AM
Thomas speaks highly of Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Lonzo Ball

The Celtics Did It Again To The Cavaliers – via bballbreakdown.com

May 16 05:00 AM
While the Cavaliers came out strong behind some incredible scoring by LeBron, the Celtics slowly pulled away throughout the 2nd half. They now have a strangle hold on this series, and find out why Brad Stevens has got his guys executing exactly the way he wants them.
May 16 03:29 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Boston 1 Cleveland 0.

Marcus Morris lived up to his word and the Celtics led by as many as 30 points in a dominant effort to take a 1-0 lead over the Cavs. LeBron James disappeared late, but Brad Stevens expects his best in the second bout …

May 16 03:02 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (Redsarmy_John) recap the Celtics win over the Cavs, talking about the NBA Draft Lottery results, and preview Game 2 between the Warriors and RocketsLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
May 16 01:09 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker to break down everything we saw at the NBA Draft Lottery, breaking down prospects and chatting about fits and needs of every single team in the lottery. They go in the order of the draft, breaking down each team: Phoenix, Sacramento, Atlanta, Memphis, Dallas, Orlando, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, and Denver.  Then for 20 minutes, they preview the NBA Draft Combine …
May 15 11:02 PM
Look, is this the most coherent, technically sound Ricky you’re ever going to hear? The answer is no. There’s a lot of yelling and craziness but it’s fun to relive if you went, and to hear and actual wedding take place on our podcast. And the guest lineup is pretty crazy, it’s like we’re a big deal! Finally, listen for no other reason than to hear the ovation Robert Covington got, Spike being a jerk about not being able to hear himself and Mike’s Jason Kelce speech.
May 15 10:50 PM
Basketball Insiders Deputy Editor Jesse Blancarte and Writer James Blancarte give instant reaction to the NBA Draft Lottery, break down the Supreme Court’s decision that paves the way for nationwide legalized sports gambling, and cover the Western and Eastern Conference Finals.
May 15 05:40 PM
Kelly Oubre, Jr. sat down with Chris for a 1-on-1 interview to talk about his up-and-down season and his plans for this summer entering a contract year. Plus, Chase and Chris explain what legal sports gambling could mean for Wizards fans. Also, will the Sixers really land LeBron or Kawhi?
May 15 05:15 PM
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, former NBA agent Matt Babcock opens up about his experiences as an agent, his transition to media member and goal of joining an NBA front office, what happens behind-the-scenes during the pre-draft process and free agency, common misconceptions about agents, and much more.
May 15 02:54 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap Golden State’s win over the Houston Rockets, talk about where Mike Budenholzer could coach next season, who needs to win the NBA Draft lottery the most, and preview Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cavaliers and Celtics.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 15 02:19 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor react to the Golden State Warriors’ dominance over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals (00:55). Then they preview Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers (45:10) before looking ahead to the NBA draft (1:05:00).
May 15 12:43 PM
Golden State rendered the regular season an afterthought with an impressive 119-106 win over Houston, stealing away home court advantage in the Western Conference Finals. Mark Medina, Logan Murdock and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group report from Houston as the Warriors looked like the team everyone expected this season. You’ll hear audio from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and superstars Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

