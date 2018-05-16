Kelly Oubre discusses up-and-down season and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 84: Marcus Thomas, Manager of Houston Guard Eric Gordon, Bullish on Futures of Rockets, Lakers
The Celtics Did It Again To The Cavaliers – via bballbreakdown.com
PLAYOFFS: CELTICS vs. Cavaliers | East Finals Game 2 | Jayson Tatum | LEBRON from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) #4 8:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Boston 1 Cleveland 0.
Marcus Morris lived up to his word and the Celtics led by as many as 30 points in a dominant effort to take a 1-0 lead over the Cavs. LeBron James disappeared late, but Brad Stevens expects his best in the second bout …
Comments