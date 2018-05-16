Kelly Oubre discusses up-and-down season and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 15 11:02 PM

Look, is this the most coherent, technically sound Ricky you’re ever going to hear? The answer is no. There’s a lot of yelling and craziness but it’s fun to relive if you went, and to hear and actual wedding take place on our podcast. And the guest lineup is pretty crazy, it’s like we’re a big deal! Finally, listen for no other reason than to hear the ovation Robert Covington got, Spike being a jerk about not being able to hear himself and Mike’s Jason Kelce speech.