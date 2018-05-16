DeMarcus Cousins unfollowed Pelicans on Instagram because he's 'grown'

New Orleans Pelicans superstar DeMarcus Cousins is a free agent this offseason. His social media interactions tonight are worth mentioning.

Demarcus Cousins unfollowed the Pelicans on instagram & replied to a fan asking why saying “Cause I’m grown” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/36kKwYlBp9 — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) May 16, 2018

As noted by clothing designer Brandon Awadis, the big man was asked by a fan why he unfollowed his team on Instagram. Cousins replied, explaining he made the decision because he is “grown” — he has made no comment yet but it’s safe to assume he was not hacked.

This may seem like a petty thing to speculate about and some folks may read too deep into the tea leaves. But it is also worth considering why he would not only make this choice but also double down with a second comment.

It’s a surprising update considering just last month The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor cited “feedback from league executives” stating that Cousins seemed happy with the organization.

Injured New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins recently relocated back to his off-season home of Las Vegas to continue his six-day per week rehabilitation regimen from his torn Achilles' tendon injury, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. The… https://t.co/HzqgX0j3PH — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 16, 2018

He has been reportedly rehabbing from his torn Achilles tendon in his new home in Las Vegas.

This was a brief point of controversy during the postseason because he was not with the Pelicans during Game 1 of their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was back with the squad by Game 3 at the Smoothie King Center and joined his teammates for shootaround while wearing crutches.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, it’s possible the 27-year-old will struggle to receive a max contract or long-term deal this offseason due to his recent injury. He also hinted at a possible sign and trade option though he seemed unsure if there were any leading suitors willing to move a big piece with so many questions about his recovery.

New Orleans looked sharp in Round 1 against Portland, which could be a sign of what’s to come if the team rebuilds without the four-time All-Star.