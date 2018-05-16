Actor Ethan Hawke criticizes Knicks and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kerrism vs. Dribbling: Game 1 was a point in the Warriors’… – via theathletic.com
May 15 08:15 PM
Steve Kerr loathes dribbling. The Rockets have two stars who dribble as much as anybody. This series serves as a dribbling referendum.
Jayson Tatum is a breakout star of the NBA playoffs. So is his hair. – via washingtonpost.com
May 15 05:32 PM
Sure, the Celtics rookie is turning heads with his impressive play. But maybe more importantly for the NBA, where hairlines are critically important, Tatum is bringing his hair A-game.
ESPN Films and Netflix Announce Multi-Part Documentary “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan – ESPN MediaZone U.S. – via espnmediazone.com
May 15 09:20 AM
10-hour series is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump.23 Trailer: https://es.pn/2wHTaZP ESPN Films and Netflix today announced a joint production “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series that will chronicle one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Directed by … Read More
Nets are poised to cash in on new sports-betting freedoms – via nypost.com
May 15 09:13 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting on Monday. But long before that, Nets ownership had already started mulling how to cash in when the inevitable happened and lega…
Cavaliers land No. 8 pick in draft at 2018 NBA Lottery in Chicago – via cleveland.com
May 15 08:21 PM
BOSTON — The Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving for the eighth pick in the 2018 draft. That’s how last summer’s blockbuster trade shook out Tuesday, when the Cavs won the No. 8 pick in the June draft at the NBA Draft…
The Cavs are really counting on Tristan Thompson to save them against the Celtics – via sports.yahoo.com
May 15 11:11 AM
Al Horford torched Kevin Love in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
NBA playoffs: Inside Klay Thompson’s “rivalry” with James Harden – via mercurynews.com
May 15 07:58 PM
Warriors guard Klay Thompson shares how Rockets guard James Harden has shaped his develop.
Actor Ethan Hawke criticized the Knicks publicly, they took away his tickets – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 15 07:14 PM
If criticizing the Knicks decision making costs you seats, would there be anyone left in New York who could go to games?
To iso or not to iso: That is the question Houston must answer against Golden State – via sports.yahoo.com
May 15 04:48 PM
The Houston Rockets are trying to figure out what went wrong, and at least two of them think they’ve solved it.
Strauss: Why I’m joining The Athletic … and a conversation… – via theathletic.com
May 15 12:12 PM
Ethan is freed and now he explains why he’s joined The Athletic in the midst of another Warriors playoff run.
