Mock draft (lottery edition) and Conference Finals analysis

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. With the 2018 NBA draft lottery set, they share their mock drafts for the 14 lottery picks. They also give their early thoughts on both Conference Finals series. Time-stamps are below.

4:40: Alex and Bryan each share their mock lottery as well as how they feel about some of the top prospects in this draft.

46:18: Breaking down the Eastern Conference Finals, including what’s working so well for the Boston Celtics and what the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to make this series competitive.

49:55: Breaking down the Western Conference Finals, including what both teams are doing well and whether there’s any way to stop the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series.

