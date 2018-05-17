Top NBA prospects who improved draft stock with combine measurements

The 2018 NBA Draft Combine has already featured some interesting developments now that prospects’ measurements have been released. Here are our main takeaways from this portion of the event.

Mo Bamba , Texas

Mo Bamba measured at 7 feet and 3/4, with a ridiculous 7-10 wingspan and a 9-7 1/2 standing reach. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) May 17, 2018

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert had previously set the record at the NBA Combine with a 7-foot-8.5 wingspan and a 9-foot-7 standing reach. Bamba broke both records with an official 7-foot-10 wingspan and a standing reach of just above 9-foot-7. While many had reported this about the big man, it was all speculation until officially recorded. There’s no doubt he will be a threat on both sides of the ball at the next level.

Jaren Jackson Jr. , Michigan State

Man. Jaren Jackson measured out as well as you could have hoped: Hand length: 10in (T-1st)

Hand width: 10in (T-10th)

Height w/o shoes: 6'9.75 (7th)

Standing reach: 9'2 (6th)

Weight: 236lbs

Wingspan: 7'5.25 (3rd) — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) May 17, 2018

The former Michigan State standout had the longest hand length at the draft combine. He is projected to be one of the top picks next month and his intangibles help explain why. Jackson is one of the tallest players available and he also has a massive wingspan, which helps him as a shot blocker. He can play close to the basket due to his 9-foot-2 standing reach, but he’s also known as a sharpshooter from long range.

Keita Bates-Diop , Ohio State

Shooting guard Keita Bates-Diop's combine measurements should help his stock. He measured in at 6'8.5 with a 7'3.25 wingspan and a 8'10.5 standing reach. He's 224 lbs. with 5.35% body fat. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 17, 2018

The former Ohio State wing was the Big Ten Player of the Year last season. He averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and after seeing his most recent measurements, it’s easy to see why he was so productive. He will have a size advantage over most defenders considering he is a 6-foot-8 swingman with a wingspan longer than 7-foot-3. Bates-Diop also made more than one three-pointer per game last year while shooting 35.9 percent from long distance, which makes him a great fit for the modern NBA.

Austin Wiley , Auburn

Eye-opening measurements/#s from Austin Wiley who didn't play a game this year: 6-10, 249 lbs, 5.0% body fat, 7-5 WS, tied for third-biggest hands — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 17, 2018

The 19-year-old was ruled ineligible for college basketball last season so most people hadn’t seen him in awhile. Wiley is currently a projected second-round pick in the latest mock from NBADraft.net. While he may be considered a fringe prospect on other big boards, there is a reason to be excited about his potential. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan (fourth-best at the combine) and also has massive hands. His 9-foot-3 standing reach was also the fourth-best from all prospects at the event in Chicago.

Melvin Frazier , Tulane

If u don’t know who Melvin Frazier you will!!! — MelvinFrazierJr. (@melvinjrrr) May 17, 2018

Frazier measured just below 6-foot-6, but his wingspan is nearly 7-foot-2, which is unfathomable. His 8-foot-9 standing reach is also unreal, especially considering Frazier was listed at 6-foot-5 while in college. He was not much of a rebounder last season (5.6 per game) though it’s a skill one might expect him to develop during his transition to the pros.

Josh Okogie , Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie really stands out w his NBA Combine measurements. The 19-year-old sophomore a solid 210 lbs at 6-4 1/2 w a 7-foot wingspan, 5.2% body fat index, 8-6 reach, good-sized hands. Decent play in 5 on 5’s could land him in the 1st round of June’s NBA Draft. — NBA Draft God (@NBADraftGod) May 17, 2018

Okogie is just above 6-foot-4 and his 7-foot wingspan will have scouts and executives impressed. He shot over 44 percent from downtown during his three-year collegiate career, which is what will initially attract folks when evaluating him. But with his measurements, there is plenty of evidence that suggests he’ll fit well at multiple positions for nearly any team.

Shake Milton , SMU

Really solid guard measurements for Shake Milton as well: 6-5.5, near 7-1 WS, 207 lbs — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 17, 2018

Milton was a high-usage-rate point guard for Southern Methodist last season. He averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists per game as a junior. His defensive metrics also stood out, as he averaged 1.4 steals last season. He measured in at over 6-foot-5, with a wingspan of nearly 7-foot-2 and a standing reach of 8-foot-9. With this size and length, he should be a match-up problem for most opposing point guards.

