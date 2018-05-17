The Rockets punch back and other podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Game 2 recap, Rockets series – via theathletic.com
May 17 04:05 AM
The Rockets punched back with an impressive Game 2 blowout win, as the Warriors coasted through the loss. How’d Houston do it? What’s up with Steph Curry? Is the Durant heavy offense an issue? Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss all the Game 2 topics.
LOCKED ON NBA – May 16th – NBA Scout on Rockets win, Cavaliers collapsing defense and Draft prospects from Locked on NBA
May 17 02:23 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with an NBA Scout to talk about the Houston Rockets blow out game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors. Then they move the focus over to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the complete lack of defensive guard play. In addition, how good is Al Horford and what do Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have in their future.The conversation wraps up with the NBA Draft and NBA Awards discussion.Learn more about your ad choices …
2018 NBA Mock Draft (Lottery Edition) and Conference Finals Adjustments (Ep. 74) – via HoopsHype.com
May 16 09:09 PM
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. Since the 2018 NBA draft lottery was last night, they share their mock drafts for the lottery picks. They also break down what adjustments need to be made in both Conference Finals series.
May 16 04:36 PM
What went wrong for the Sixers in the series against the Boston Celtics? How does that impact their future going forward? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia dive in to look at the disappointing end to the Sixers’ season.
May 16 04:09 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich break down the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Cavs, dissecting two impressive performances by the C’s. They take a closer look at Cleveland’s shortcoming, debate whether the Cavs have the fight to get back into the series and wonder what long term ramifications the Celtics deep playoff run might have on the roster in the future.
