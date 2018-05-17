The Rockets punch back and other podcasts you need to listen today

May 17 02:23 AM

David Locke sits down with an NBA Scout to talk about the Houston Rockets blow out game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors. Then they move the focus over to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the complete lack of defensive guard play. In addition, how good is Al Horford and what do Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have in their future.The conversation wraps up with the NBA Draft and NBA Awards discussion.