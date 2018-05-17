Metta World Peace was offered money to throw games while in college

After the recent Supreme Court decision that will make sports gambling legal, 17-year NBA veteran Metta World Peace offered his opinion on the matter.

.@MettaWorldPeace says he was offered $35,000 💸 to fix games in college and because of that he’s not a fan of the new ruling to make sports betting legal. pic.twitter.com/G6FkMZg9fT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2018

World Peace spoke about his main issue with sports gambling (via Action Network):

“I got approached a couple of times to throw games. The one interesting time, they come to me in my neighborhood and say, ‘Hey, I got $35,000 for you.’ I’m like, ‘That’s cool, I’ll take $35,000.’ They say, ‘We need you to throw a game.’ That’s when I’m like, ‘You a—holes.’ But it crossed my mind — $35,000 to throw a game? Not bad. But that’s the problem … they find these kids that ain’t got no money and they attack them.”

The former NBA player said that there needs to be more restriction on dealing with kids. He believes the temptation is real when dealing with college players who are not making money, so they could use the extra cash.