The draft lottery room and other trending NBA stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 16 10:53 AM
I have an irrational love for the NBA draft lottery. It’s been that way for 20 years, really,…

May 16 09:01 AM
BOSTON – Early in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, Marcus Smart took a pass around the mid-court line on a fast break. He took two dribbles and pulled up for a jumper

May 17 01:13 AM
The Warriors’ superstar’s poor game highlights how much Golden State needs him to be in top form.

May 17 01:25 AM
The Warriors showed more sloppiness and less intensity in a Game 2 loss to Houston.

May 17 01:04 AM
Kevin Durant had yet another excellent performance in Game 2 of the Warriors’ Western Conference Finals series against Houston. But he couldn’t do it all by himself.

May 16 08:28 PM
Expect Oladipo to win

May 16 08:20 PM
The Bucks and their new head coach have one of the best young stars in the NBA and plenty of questions about the roster surrounding him.

May 16 05:16 PM
The Athletic’s Michael Scotto releases his first mock draft after the lottery determined the order of the first round.

May 16 04:32 PM
It’s a cliché, but it’s true: not all athletes can handle New York. But Trae Young can.

May 16 03:15 PM
It’s a good sign. We all want the one-and-only Sacramento Pizza Guy back.

May 16 09:35 AM
What happened in the secret NBA draft lottery room, and which teams came just one number away from winning? Zach Lowe has all the details.

May 16 02:55 PM
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr thinks Steph Curry held up well on the defensive end against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series.

May 16 01:11 PM
The NBA draft lottery brought the missing piece to the Kyrie Irving trade puzzle for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the finished product is grim.

