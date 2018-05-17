The draft lottery room and other trending NBA stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The room where it happens: Behind the scenes at the NBA… – via theathletic.com
May 16 10:53 AM
I have an irrational love for the NBA draft lottery. It’s been that way for 20 years, really,…
May 16 09:01 AM
BOSTON – Early in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, Marcus Smart took a pass around the mid-court line on a fast break. He took two dribbles and pulled up for a jumper
Kurtenbach: The Warriors can’t wait on Stephen Curry any longer – via mercurynews.com
May 17 01:13 AM
The Warriors’ superstar’s poor game highlights how much Golden State needs him to be in top form.
NBA playoffs: Warriors show different identity in Game 2 loss vs. Houston – via mercurynews.com
May 17 01:25 AM
The Warriors showed more sloppiness and less intensity in a Game 2 loss to Houston.
After Game 2, Kevin Durant can now relate to James Harden – via mercurynews.com
May 17 01:04 AM
Kevin Durant had yet another excellent performance in Game 2 of the Warriors’ Western Conference Finals series against Houston. But he couldn’t do it all by himself.
Victor Oladipo, Clint Capela, Spencer Dinwiddie finalists for Most Improved Player – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 16 08:28 PM
Expect Oladipo to win
May 16 08:20 PM
The Bucks and their new head coach have one of the best young stars in the NBA and plenty of questions about the roster surrounding him.
2018 NBA Mock Draft: post-lottery edition – via theathletic.com
May 16 05:16 PM
The Athletic’s Michael Scotto releases his first mock draft after the lottery determined the order of the first round.
Trae Young’s father tells News his son is a fit for the Knicks and spotlight: ‘That’s what Trae lives for’ – NY Daily News – via nydailynews.com
May 16 04:32 PM
It’s a cliché, but it’s true: not all athletes can handle New York. But Trae Young can.
Isaiah Thomas says he is finally pain free, able to work out again – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 16 03:15 PM
It’s a good sign. We all want the one-and-only Sacramento Pizza Guy back.
May 16 09:35 AM
What happened in the secret NBA draft lottery room, and which teams came just one number away from winning? Zach Lowe has all the details.
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry “held up really well” after Rockets attacked him on defense – via mercurynews.com
May 16 02:55 PM
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr thinks Steph Curry held up well on the defensive end against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series.
A Cavaliers player called Danny Ainge ‘a [expletive] thief’ for the Kyrie Irving trade – via sports.yahoo.com
May 16 01:11 PM
The NBA draft lottery brought the missing piece to the Kyrie Irving trade puzzle for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the finished product is grim.
