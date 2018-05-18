Grizzlies could trade the fourth pick in NBA draft to select a wing

The Memphis Grizzlies received the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but recent reports suggest they may not hold on to it.

Some of the NBA Draft combine buzz collected form yesterday, including league sources saying @memgrizz would be open to trading out of No. 4 if multiple assets could be had. https://t.co/N2KhlcwIdg — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 18, 2018

One NBA general manager told Sean Deveney that the Grizzlies will be a prominent team in trade discussions before the upcoming draft (via Sporting News):

“If you have someone you like in the first few picks, they’re the first call you’d make. They obviously were the most disappointed with the way the lottery went and the options they have now. It seems like they want to try to turn that pick into something else. Everyone’s going to talk before the draft, of course. But Memphis, I think they’re the ones who are going to be more ready to do something than others.”

Deveney noted that the organization would most likely target a wing and mentioned Villanova’s Mikal Bridges and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges. This makes sense for their roster construction considering their current core includes point guard Mike Conley and big man Marc Gasol.

The former Villanova wing (Mikal) played three seasons in college and is one of the most polished players in the draft class, while the Michigan State standout (Miles) is another player with multiple years of collegiate experience. Both are more NBA-ready than other lottery prospects and could help a team win immediately, which is something that Deveney expressed would be important to the Grizzlies’ front office.

These teams have reached out to express interest in @IMGAcademy PG @AnferneeSimons , projected at No. 21 to Utah by @DraftExpress New Orleans

Atlanta

Cleveland

Sacramento

OKC

Memphis

Utah

Spurs

Sixers

Brooklyn

Minnesota pic.twitter.com/P61G2PzYO4 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 10, 2018

Perhaps another wing the team would be interested in is Anfernee Simons. The Grizzlies are one of the teams that have contacted his high school to hear more information about the 18-year-old draft prospect.

Most mock drafts that were released before the NBA draft combine have him going anywhere from just outside of the lottery to the late first round. Simons had a vertical leap over 40 inches during testing in Chicago, which was the third-best among all participants. His three-quarter sprint was also one of the most impressive at the combine.

It’s unclear which teams would be interested in trading up for the fourth pick, but it’s typically a challenge to find a team willing to move their draft assets. Still, expect teams around the league to call the front office about a potential deal.