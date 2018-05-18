NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

Phoenix ultimately opts for Ayton over Doncic because they can’t take the risk that Ayton realizes his unbelievable upside. The ties between Doncic and his former coach Igor Kokoskov being hired as the Suns new HC make this an interesting decision. And while Doncic appears destined to thrive in today’s NBA and make those around him better, the chance to land a guy that will likely challenge the likes of Joel Embiid for center supremacy over the next generation is too great to pass up. The value of a dominant center in today’s NBA isn’t what it once was, but it still holds significant value if they can spread the floor and contribute as a rim protector, as Ayton figures to.