NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
Phoenix ultimately opts for Ayton over Doncic because they can’t take the risk that Ayton realizes his unbelievable upside. The ties between Doncic and his former coach Igor Kokoskov being hired as the Suns new HC make this an interesting decision. And while Doncic appears destined to thrive in today’s NBA and make those around him better, the chance to land a guy that will likely challenge the likes of Joel Embiid for center supremacy over the next generation is too great to pass up. The value of a dominant center in today’s NBA isn’t what it once was, but it still holds significant value if they can spread the floor and contribute as a rim protector, as Ayton figures to.
2. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
The Magic continue to search for an identity and a true franchise talent to build around. Some other options like point guard Trey Young or Wendell Carter could be possibilities here. But with Bamba’s upside, the Magic shore up their center position for years to come and roll the dice on one of the brightest individuals and talents in this year’s draft.
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
Pairing Bagley along with Robinson could give the Hawks their frontcourt of the future depending on how well Robinson is able to realize his potential. His decision to turn down the opportunity to perform in front of NBA teams at the combine as well as interviews was a curious one. Whether it costs him on draft night remains to be seen.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
