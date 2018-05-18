NBA Mock Draft 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Cleveland: Trae Young
Point Guard / 6-2 / Oklahoma / Freshman
27.4 ppg, 8.7 apg
|
Assuming they are able to entice him to stick around, LeBron could use some scoring help in the backcourt. Young would offer them a deadly outside shooter and creative passer. He figures to struggle defensively, but with a physically imposing presence like LeBron, some of those deficiencies could be masked. Young could learn the ropes playing alongside guys like George Hill.
|
Point Guard / 6-2 / Alabama / Freshman
19.2 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
The Knicks could use a fearless backcourt scorer/playmaker to complement their Unicorn in the paint. Sexton is a bit of a risky pick as he’s not the most steady floor general, but he has a lot of moxie and competitiveness and would fit a need for the Knicks.
|
Point Guard / 6-6 / Kentucky / Freshman
14.4 ppg, 5.1 apg
|
As long as the Clippers have the Master, i.e. Jerry West, on board as an advisor, it’s safe to assume they will be getting the most out of their selections. SGA is an intriguing guard due to his combination of point guard skill, size and quickness. With a rebuild underway following the trades of CP3 and Blake Griffin, a young, talented lead guard with upside like Shai would appear to fit the bill for the Clips.
|
4. Phoenix: Landry Shamet
Point Guard / 6-4 / Wichita State / Sophomore
14.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
The Suns seem to have played musical chairs with point guards over the past few seasons, having moved on from Eric Bledsoe midway through this past season. In short, the Suns have a need for a point guard. And while Shamet likely wouldn’t be the immediate or even necessarily long term answer to all of their lead guard troubles, he would at least have a chance to develop into such. If the Suns opt for Ayton at 1, a point guard will likely become their immediate focus. If they could package this pick along with a player or prospects, they could look to move up a few spots to target either Trae Young or Collin Sexton. GM Ryan McDonough has shown the creativity in past drafts to get a deal done to move up for a player/position (Marquese Chriss at 8) he coveted.
|
Point Guard / 6-3 / IMG Academy / 1999
–
|
After taking a big with their No. 7 pick in Wendell Carter, the Bulls roll the dice on high school hotshot Anfernee Simons. The Bulls are in full rebuild mode which means upside is the optimum word. Simons is a slick operator who draws comparisons to Markelle Fultz from proponents.
|
Point Guard / 6-1 / UCLA / Junior
20.3 ppg, 5.8 apg
|
The Lakers are in a position to be big players in this summer’s free agency period, with LeBron and Paul George as their reported targets. Their lottery pick finally has been relayed, with the Sixers drafting in their spot at 10. At 25, the Lakers are said to be looking to improve upon their defense. Holiday isn’t a defensive dynamo but he had proven to be a good compliment to Lonzo Ball while at UCLA together.
|
Point Guard / 6-3 / Villanova / Junior
18.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
It’s never easy to find surefire contributors in the late first round. Brunson is a proven winner and while his athleticism limits his upside, he projects as an elite backup point guard with great intangibles. TJ McConnell has taken a great opportunity with Philly and run with it, and while his role with the team may continue to diminish, he has established himself as a valuable contributor. Brunson could find a similar niche in the league.
|
8. Atlanta: Trevon Duval
Point Guard / 6-2 / Duke / Freshman
10.3 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
Atlanta could use some depth at the point guard position. Duval is seen by many as a second rounder after his struggles shooting this season at Duke. He possesses ideal size, speed and athleticism at the position and improved as the season went along. If his shot can improve considerably, he could eventually develop into a starter in the league, but has a long way to go.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, Collin Sexton, Trevon Duval, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz
Comments