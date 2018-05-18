NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

The Nuggets traded away the pick last year that became Donovan Mitchell, which will be a tough pill to swallow as Mitchell continues to blossom into one of the games elite point guards. But in fairness, going into the draft he looked awfully similar to two players already on Denver’s roster in Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. Williams offers a team with a Unicorn of their own (Nikola Jokic) an excellent complimentary player due to his extreme athleticism and ability to adroitly convert lobs a la Clint Capela. If Williams reputation for not playing hard at all times is just a phase in college, watch out, as he’s got some of the most extreme athletic tools that you could ask for.