NBA Mock Draft 2018: Power Forwards

1. Atlanta: Marvin Bagley
Power Forward / 6-11 / Duke / Freshman
21.0 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Assuming that Ayton and Doncic go with the top two picks, this pick likely comes down to Bagley or Jaren Jackson. Bagley is exactly what the doctor ordered for Atlanta giving them a new face of the franchise, but also filling a team need following the exodus of Al Horford and Dwight Howard. Bagley is in play at 2 with the Kings, but odds are the Serbian connection will be too strong for the Kings to pass on Doncic. Bagley’s the safest option for the Hawks, giving them a multifaceted big man to build around.
2. Memphis: Jaren Jackson
Power Forward / 6-11 / Michigan State / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg
The Grizzlies are in full rebuild mode now having suffered through their worst season in years. At 33 years of age, Marc Gasol is in his twilight and this team no longer has a bona fide perennial All-Star level talent. Jackson doesn’t have nearly as high a basement as the three names listed before him, but his upside really isn’t too far off from theirs. His ability to knock down threes and be a rim protector makes him a unique and highly intriguing prospect.
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Carter is a versatile big being compared favorably by some to Al Horford, who has shined in this year’s playoffs for Boston. What Carter lacks for in speed, he makes up for in hard work and skill. He’s an excellent outside shooter, and fits the mold of the modern big man with his ability to spread the floor and create shots for himself both in the paint and out on the perimeter. He lacks the upside of some of the other bigs but figures to be more of a sure bet than some due to his high skill level and maturity.
Power Forward / 6-7 / Michigan State / Sophomore
17.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Bridges struggled some to prove that he’s skilled enough to contribute consistently on the perimeter at Michigan State in his sophomore year. But in today’s “positionless” league, his ability to make baskets and play with great energy should translate. He’s got some Blake-like qualities to his game, despite being quite a bit smaller. On the positive side, if the Clippers take him, he would be quite a bit cheaper than the contract that they had signed Griffin to before unloading him.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Texas A&M / Sophomore
10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
The Nuggets traded away the pick last year that became Donovan Mitchell, which will be a tough pill to swallow as Mitchell continues to blossom into one of the games elite point guards. But in fairness, going into the draft he looked awfully similar to two players already on Denver’s roster in Jamal Murray and Gary Harris. Williams offers a team with a Unicorn of their own (Nikola Jokic) an excellent complimentary player due to his extreme athleticism and ability to adroitly convert lobs a la Clint Capela. If Williams reputation for not playing hard at all times is just a phase in college, watch out, as he’s got some of the most extreme athletic tools that you could ask for.
Power Forward / 6-11 / Missouri / Freshman
9.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg
The Blazers obviously could use frontcourt help, although center is no longer a position of need for them. Porter has the potential to be solid in all areas as his game matures. He’s received high marks from Missouri staff and measured an impressive 9-foot-1 standing reach at the combine. His ability to shoot and play fundamental ball will help him to adapt while his game and body (baby fat) mature.
Power Forward / 6-9 / Villanova / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Continuing with the “title town” theme, the Sixers could make it an all Villanova first round, taking local champions with both of their picks. Spellman gives them a versatile player at a position of need at power forward. His ability to shoot would fit well with Ben Simmons drive-and-kick skill set.
