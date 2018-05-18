NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

Indiana is coming off one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory, turning a negative into a positive after their franchise talent (Paul George) made it clear that he did not intend to stick around. They somehow got the better of the OKC trade, landing new face of the franchise Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. They were able to keep themselves relevant in the East and not fall into the depths of the lottery. Brown is likely a few years away from impacting NBA games on a regular basis, but offers a lot of potential at this point in the draft.