NBA Mock Draft 2018: Shooting Guards

Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Villanova / Sophomore
17.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
With their dynamic duo of Simmons and Embiid, this is a team on the move. The process has been trusted and the results are considerable. This is a team that can legitimately contend for titles so getting a few more personnel decisions correct will be instrumental. Bridges fits with this group especially well with his ability to knock down outside shots, like Robert Covington, but potentially with even more of a dynamic athletic package.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Texas Tech / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg
The Wizards have done fairly well in this range in the draft, having landed a gem in Kelly Oubre with the 17th pick a few seasons ago. Zhaire brings a similar level of freakish athleticism, outside shooting promise but rawness as well. Zhaire gives the backcourt tandem of John Wall and Bradley Beal some valuable depth and figures to go somewhere in this range on draft night.
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Creighton / Junior
15.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
With a team looking to take the next step from playoff participant to legitimate title contender, Thomas figures to be one of the more NBA ready prospects available. He is older in comparison to other prospects available, which could work in his favor for some teams. While 17 may be a bit of a reach for him, his ability to defend and potential to come in and contribute on both ends works well for a team like Milwaukee looking for immediate help. Thomas’ 8-foot-5 standing reach dispelled the notion that he’s an undersized 2-guard.
Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Cedevita Zagreb / 1999
10.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg
For the first time in 20 years, the Spurs are quickly approaching a team in full rebuild mode. Depending on how the Kawhi saga plays out, a wing could be a position of need for San Antonio. The Spurs have done well going with European players, and though 18 might be a bit high for Musa, his ability to potentially stay in Europe for a couple seasons could be seen as added value.
Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Miami / Freshman
11.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Walker could be looked at as a value pick here at 20. The Timberwolves have one of the most talented 2-guards in the league in Jimmy Butler, whom Walker could apprentice under. Shooting guard is arguably the deepest position for this year’s draft and the Timberwolves probably have the greatest need at power forward, but with a well-rounded roster can probably afford to draft the best player available, regardless of position here.
6. Utah: Gary Trent Jr
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Freshman
14.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
The Jazz have done a good job of sticking to their strategy of taking high character players in the draft, (with some phenomenal results recently). Trent would be more of the same and could pair well with the tremendous athleticism of their new franchise talent Donovan Maitchell. Trent is not the most fluid of athletes, and has a wide range of opinions regarding his draft stock. He shows the makings of a pure shooter, and would fit in well with the Jazz style of play.
7. Indiana: Troy Brown
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Oregon / Freshman
11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Indiana is coming off one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory, turning a negative into a positive after their franchise talent (Paul George) made it clear that he did not intend to stick around. They somehow got the better of the OKC trade, landing new face of the franchise Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. They were able to keep themselves relevant in the East and not fall into the depths of the lottery. Brown is likely a few years away from impacting NBA games on a regular basis, but offers a lot of potential at this point in the draft.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Villanova / Sophomore
13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg
The rich get richer as the Celtics have an extremely deep and talented backcourt already. They are a team that can afford to take the BPA no matter the position. DD has proven that he’s not afraid of the big stage and should be able to contribute in limited minutes to the Celtics.
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Boston College / Junior
20.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
The Warriors actually retain their late first rounder this year after landing valuable backups in successive drafts by buying early second rounders. The Patrick McCaw experiement is no longer looking as rosey as it appeared a year ago at this time. Robinson could challenge McCaw for minutes off the bench in the coming years and would give them some depth at the guard positions.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
