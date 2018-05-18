NBA Mock Draft 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Small Forward / 6-7 / Real Madrid / 1999
16.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
The Kings need talent, but even more they need stability. Luka Doncic is a dream scenario for a struggling franchise.The lottery could not have worked out more perfectly for Sacramento moving up from the seventh spot to second. GM Vlade Divac has his fracenterpiecer piece to build around and the added ability to keep the Balkan pipeline in Sac-town rolling.
|
2. Dallas: Michael Porter
Small Forward / 6-10 / Missouri / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg
|
The Mavs added a solid piece with point guard Dennis Smith in last year’s draft and could potentially knock this pick out of the park with a Dirk-like scorer in Michael Porter Jr. Porter is the biggest wildcard in this year’s draft and could still challenge to go in the top 2-3, or fall into the late lottery, depending on how his medical reports come out. Dallas could also look to go big with someone like Mo Bamba or Wendell Carter.
|
3. Charlotte: Kevin Knox
Small Forward / 6-9 / Kentucky / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Knox is in play in the late lottery and while a risky pick, he offers considerable upside for a team like the Hornets that appear stuck in purgatory at the 11th pick every season. Knox is a dynamic scorer with the ability to become a modern day small ball four with his size and skill set. He has a lot of maturing to do, but it’s not like the Hornets will be any closer to winning a title or even being a surefire playoff team by taking a safe pick here.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
Draft, Draft, Kevin Knox, Michael Porter, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz
Comments