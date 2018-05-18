NBA Mock Draft 2018

The Suns seem to have played musical chairs with point guards over the past few seasons, having moved on from Eric Bledsoe midway through this past season. In short, the Suns have a need for a point guard. And while Shamet likely wouldn’t be the immediate or even necessarily long term answer to all of their lead guard troubles, he would at least have a chance to develop into such. If the Suns opt for Ayton at 1, a point guard will likely become their immediate focus. If they could package this pick along with a player or prospects, they could look to move up a few spots to target either Trae Young or Collin Sexton. GM Ryan McDonough has shown the creativity in past drafts to get a deal done to move up for a player/position (Marquese Chriss at 8) he coveted.