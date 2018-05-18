You won't recognize Elfrid Payton now that he cut signature hairstyle

Elfrid Payton, a point guard who was a lottery pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, was recently traded from the Orlando Magic to the Phoenix Suns.

He is a free agent this offseason and with all of the recent changes in his life, the latest might be the most surprising. As noted by former teammate Evan Fournier, the 24-year-old changed his haircut.

Payton has been often asked about his decision to grow out his high-rise hair (via NBA.com):

“A lot of people look at the hair and think I’m probably some kind of crazy person, but I’m actually laid back. It’s like I’m totally opposite, so I guess it gives me some balance.’’

While the style was a signature part of his appearance, it seemed to have an occasionally negative impact on his game.

You can see this highlight below, where he was caught air balling a shot close to the basket because his hair got in the way of his vision.

Elfrid Payton seems to have a bit of a hair problem 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZZ3beiOQeh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2018