USA Today Sports

You won't recognize Elfrid Payton now that he cut signature hairstyle

You won't recognize Elfrid Payton now that he cut signature hairstyle

DunkWire

You won't recognize Elfrid Payton now that he cut signature hairstyle

Elfrid Payton, a point guard who was a lottery pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, was recently traded from the Orlando Magic to the Phoenix Suns.

He is a free agent this offseason and with all of the recent changes in his life, the latest might be the most surprising. As noted by former teammate Evan Fournier, the 24-year-old changed his haircut.

Payton has been often asked about his decision to grow out his high-rise hair (via NBA.com):

“A lot of people look at the hair and think I’m probably some kind of crazy person, but I’m actually laid back. It’s like I’m totally opposite, so I guess it gives me some balance.’’

While the style was a signature part of his appearance, it seemed to have an occasionally negative impact on his game.

You can see this highlight below, where he was caught air balling a shot close to the basket because his hair got in the way of his vision.

DunkWire

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home