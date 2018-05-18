Reevaluating the conference finals and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 18 04:43 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Happy Friday! Anthony and Adam open the show to talk about how legitimate a shot the Rockets have, then use that to segue into whether the Warriors’ greatness makes the playoffs any more boring. From there, they move onto potentially the end of LeBron’s strangehold on one of the spots in the finals every year. Oh, then Chuck hears donuts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …