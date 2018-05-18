Reevaluating the conference finals and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 5/18/18 — Warriors greatness, inevitability and LeBron’s loosening grip on the east from Locked on NBA
May 18 04:43 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Happy Friday! Anthony and Adam open the show to talk about how legitimate a shot the Rockets have, then use that to segue into whether the Warriors’ greatness makes the playoffs any more boring. From there, they move onto potentially the end of LeBron’s strangehold on one of the spots in the finals every year. Oh, then Chuck hears donuts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Reevaluating the conference finals – via espn.com
May 18 01:57 AM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han and Tim MacMahon chat about the Rockets-Warriors series (2:05) and what’s happening in Celtics-Cavs (28:50) after Game 2 of the respective conference finals.
Takeaways From First Two Games of Conf. Finals – via NBA.com
May 17 10:51 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down the NBA conference finals before pivotal Game 3s this weekend. Plus, we play some NBA playoffs trivia and discuss how Mike Budenholzer can help the Bucks.
May 17 05:01 PM
Wizards big man Jason Smith came in studio for an wide-ranging interview on his 2017-18 season and why he has opted in to stay here next year. Smith also talked fatherhood, Star Wars and guessed his teammates by their social media captions.
The Rockets Embarass The Warriors In Game 2 – via bballbreakdown.com
May 17 01:57 PM
The Rockets continued to mercilessly attack Steph Curry in isolation, and their role players went super nova from all over the floor. The Warriors need a couple of solutions defensively, and clean up their unforced turnovers. The Rockets can breathe a little bit, knowing they stood up and took a must win game heading into Oakland for Game 3.…
The Rockets Blast Golden State and We Have Ourselves a Series, Plus Celtics-Cavs and the NBA Draft – via theringer.com
May 17 01:04 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan is joined by Justin Verrier, Jason Concepcion, Jonathan Tjarks, and Paolo Uggetti to recap Game 2 of the Western Conference finals (1:30). Then, the guys make some predictions for the next Celtics-Cavaliers matchup and break down the results of the NBA draft lottery (20:37).
May 17 12:33 PM
Golden State went into Houston with one mission, wrest home court advantage away from the Rockets. Coming back to Oakland with a split, are the Warriors in control of this series, or are they facing a potential seven game war? Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group recap a tough game two loss, with audio from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, stars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.
