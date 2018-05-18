The Top 13 NBA players who have never won a championship

Winning an NBA championship isn’t easy.

Just ask Charles Barkley.

But he’s not the only big-name player in NBA history to not win a ring.

Let’s count down the top 13 players (two could leave this list in a few weeks) who have never won a title.

13. James Harden

Harden is a six-time All-Star, a scoring champ, and most likely the MVP of the 2017-18 season… but he has yet to win a ring. He has the Rockets in a prime spot to win it all this year but it definitely won’t be easy. Harden was a key member of the 2012-13 Thunder team that went to the Finals but lost to the Heat in five games.