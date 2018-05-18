Luka Doncic's future and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Thompson: Stephen Curry has to figure this out —… – via theathletic.com
May 17 04:02 AM
Steph Curry’s out of rhythm, but not because he’s injured. In Game 3 and beyond, he’ll have to find his game again.
Luka Doncic’s NBA decision won’t come down to specific team, agent tells SN – via sportingnews.com
May 17 05:20 PM
Luka Doncic created a stir when he told reporters that he was not sure he would be playing his final games for Real Madrid. His agent, Bill Duffy, addressed those comments with SN’s Sean Deveney.
NBA Draft 2018: Latest news on Grizzlies trade rumors, Deandre Ayton concerns – via sportingnews.com
May 17 05:20 PM
Sporting News’ Sean Deveney reports on the latest news and rumors around the 2018 NBA Draft, including concerns about potential No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.
The Marcus Smart Experience is all about shots — stopping them and taking them – via sports.yahoo.com
May 17 10:42 AM
The physical guard sets the tone for the Celtics’ defense and stays ready to take his chances offensively.
May 17 03:50 PM
Luka Doncic, who could be the No. 1 overall selection in next month’s NBA Draft, says he is unsure if he will play in the NBA next season.
The 19-year old Slovenian, who is preparing to play for
Mohamed Bomba’s wingspan measured at 7-foot-10, longest in NBA draft combine history – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 17 04:06 PM
Not longest in NBA history, though
Stephen Curry: ‘I keep saying the same thing. I feel good.’ – via theundefeated.com
May 17 09:42 AM
HOUSTON – Two years ago, Stephen Curry huddled in a prayer led by pastor John Gray after suffering a knee injury in the playoffs against the Houston Rockets. On…
LIVE Q&A: Jay King answers your Celtics questions now – via theathletic.com
May 17 02:59 PM
Jay King, who covers the Celtics for The Athletic, will take your questions live for one hour at 3…
