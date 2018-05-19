2018 NBA pre-draft workouts: Who's going where

Per media reports and HoopsHype intel, these are the players each NBA team has worked out or will work out soon.

The list will be updated every day in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Adams, Brian Bowen, Bryce Brown, Terence Davis, Tyler Davis, Nojel Eastern, Carsen Edwards, Bruno Fernando, Brandon Goodwin, Tyler Hall, Jared Harper, Jalen Hudson, Dewan Huell, Kevin Huerter, Jo Lual-Acuil, Akolda Manyang, Luke Maye, Jalen McDaniels, Josh Okogie and Lindell Wigginton.

Boston Celtics

Elijah Bryant, Carsen Edwards, Shamorie Ponds, Desi Rodriguez, Quinton Rose, Omari Spellman and PJ Washington.

Brooklyn Nets

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, Barry Brown, Jordan Caroline, Carsen Edwards, Matt Farrell, Bruno Fernando, Mustapha Heron, Jalen Hudson, Sagaba Konate, Cody Martin, EC Matthews, Kendrick Nunn, Nuni Omot, Shamorie Ponds, Dusan Ristic, Desi Rodriguez, Quinton Rose, Admiral Schofield, Omari Spellman, Yuta Watanabe and PJ Washington.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Austin Ajukwa, Admiral Schofield and Andrien White.

Chicago Bulls

Devonte Graham.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Mustapha Heron, Jalen McDaniels, De’Anthony Melton, Shamorie Ponds and Omari Spellman.

Dallas Mavericks

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti.

Denver Nuggets

Mustapha Heron and Shamorie Ponds.

Detroit Pistons

Carson Edwards, Matt Farrell, Devon Hall, Quinton Rose, Shamorie Ponds and Nick Ward.

Golden State Warriors

Trevon Bluiett.

Houston Rockets

Ky Bowman, AJ Davis, Tyler Davis, Carsen Edwards, Admon Gilder, De’Anthony Melton and Quinton Rose.

Los Angeles Clippers

Tyus Battle, Jalen McDaniels, Omari Spellman, PJ Washington and Lindell Wigginton.

Los Angeles Lakers

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, Deng Adel, Udoka Azubuike, Sedrick Barefield, Keita Bates-Diop, Hayden Dalton, Marcus Foster, Rob Gray, Ethan Happ, DJ Hogg, Jalen Hudson, Jo Lual-Acuil, Anas Mahmoud, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Chimezie Metu, Shake Milton, Shamorie Ponds, Omari Spellman, Allonzo Trier and Lindell Wigginton.

Memphis Grizzlies

CJ Anderson, Leron Black, Terence Davis, Rob Gray, Jemerrio Jones and Nick King.

Milwaukee Bucks

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, Elijah Bryant, Ethan Happ and Admiral Schofield.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Deng Adel, Trevon Bluiett, Rodney Bullock, Gary Clark, Devon Hall, Jalen McDaniels, Josh Okogie, Theo Pinson, Jontay Porter and Omari Spellman.

New York Knicks

Eric Davis, Jessie Govan, Kerwin Roach, Quinton Rose and Nick Ward.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Carsen Edwards, Ethan Happ, Luke Maye, James Palmer, Admiral Schofield, Chris Silva and Nick Ward.

Phoenix Suns

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti.

San Antonio Spurs

Angel Delgado, Carsen Edwards, Jontay Porter and Omari Spellman.

Toronto Raptors

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Joe Chealey, Alan Herndon and Giddy Potts.

Utah Jazz

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, Brian Bowen, Elijah Bryant, Donte DiVincenzo, Wenyen Gabriel, Devon Hall, Mustapha Heron, Jalen McDaniels, Shamorie Ponds and Omari Spellman.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Yuta Watanabe.