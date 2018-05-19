Report: Lakers 'promised' to draft Mitchell Robinson if he's available

The Los Angeles Lakers may be targeting big man Mitchell Robinson in the NBA Draft, especially if they do not plan to re-sign Brook Lopez.

Does it make sense for Mitchell Robinson to drop out of Combine unless he has a solid promise? No one has seen him play since HS tournaments and there are questions about his maturity, etc. — NetsDaily.com (@NetsDaily) May 16, 2018

He did not participate in the 2018 NBA Draft Combine, withdrawing at the last minute. This has led many to speculate he received a “promise” that he would be selected by one of the teams with a first-round pick.

While it seems somewhat early for a promise, the front office in Los Angeles reportedly told Robinson they would select him if he was not yet drafted by pick No. 25 (via NBADraft.net):

“Word out of Laker land is that the team is targeting defense with this pick. The second rumored promise that we have heard coming out of the Chicago predraft camp is that the Lakers have promised Mitchell Robinson, which could explain his decision not to participate in predraft activities.”

During his senior year of high school, he averaged 25.7 points with 12.6 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game. His leaping ability makes him an exciting threat near the basket and offers potential for lobs.

Though we do not have official measurements, his agent Raymond Brothers says he is now 7-foot-2. His wingspan is listed at 7-foot-4 and his standing reach is 9-foot-3. Only three players who attended the combine had a greater standing reach while his wingspan would have also been in the Top 10 if accurate.

Jeremy Woo recently wrote about the potential fit for the big man in Los Angeles (via Sports Illustrated):

“The Lakers could lose Brook Lopez in free agency and look to find an eventual solution in the middle that fits their young pieces. Robinson has definite upside and may be worth a chance in this range … He has the ability to become a force as a rim-running, shot-blocking center, but teams will have to feel comfortable assuming the risk.”

Robinson was also projected to the Lakers in mock drafts by SB Nation, The Ringer and ESPN.

His length and shot-blocking ability will be coveted by several other teams, however, so it’s unclear if he will still be available when Los Angeles is on the clock.

The Lakers have an abundance of cap space, but the top big men on the market this offseason are DeMarcus Cousins and Clint Capela. Neither has been linked to the team, as targets like Paul George and LeBron James have been mentioned more frequently .

